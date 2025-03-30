How to make Bony Osso Buco in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Bony Osso Buco is a slow-simmered tender and juicy meal in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This four-star entree is one of the best main course options, and it is easy to cook as well. After making this meal, it will be included in the Eternity Isle Meals Collection and can either be sold for 272 Star Coins or consumed for 1,192 energy points.

Mentioned below is a list of ingredients required to follow this recipe and cook the meal in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Recipe for Bony Osso Buco in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Put all the items into the pot to make the recipe (Image via Gameloft || Youtube/@QuickTips)

Bony Osso Buco is a four-star meal that falls under the category of entrees. To prepare this meal, you will need four ingredients:

1x Skeleton Fish

1x Celery

Any Vegetable

1x Grapes

Here is how you can gather all these items in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

The first ingredient of the recipe, Skeleton Fish, can be found by fishing in white or blue ponds located in areas like Plains, Wastes, and Borderlands inside Glitter Dunes. The second ingredient, Celery, can be grown by purchasing the seeds from Goofy's Stall in Ancient's Landing 20 star coins. These seeds can be unlocked after the initial repair of Goofy's stall and it will take 10 minutes to grow. The third ingredient can be any vegetable of your choice such as Asparagus, Bell pepper, Potato, etc. The final and last ingredient, Grapes, can be acquired by purchasing grape seeds from Goofy's stall in Ancient's Landing for five-star coins. It will take 20 minutes to grow after being planted.

Now that you finally have all four required ingredients ready in your inventory, head over to any cooking station available in the game. Once you are there, toss all the items into a cooking pot. Wait for a few seconds, and your tasty Bony Osso Buco is now ready to serve.

