How to make Chamomile Decoction potion in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

You can make the Chamomile Decoction potion in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 by crafting it at an Alchemy Bench. This potion provides various positive effects, such as faster healing, replenished energy, and reduced fatigue. It's also rather simple to craft, though it may involve a number of steps. You need three ingredients to prepare it: Chamomile (x 2), Wine (x 1), and Sage (x 1).

This article lists the steps you need to follow to craft the Chamomile Decoction potion in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Steps to make a Chamomile Decoction potion in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Follow these steps to make the Chamomile Decoction potion Kingdom Come Deliverance 2:

To collect some Chamomile, you can explore the game world, especially forest edges and grassy fields. The herb appears as a white flower with yellow centers.

To collect Sage, explore the game's world and look for purple flowers with bushy leaves.

For Wine, go to a trader in a tavern and purchase it or barter for it. Completing certain quests in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 or searching bandit camps can also help you get some Wine.

Once you have the ingredients, go to an Alchemy Bench in any herbalist hut or tavern.

Open your recipe book once at an Alchemy Bench.

From the long list, scroll down and find the recipe for the Chamomile Decoction potion in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Select "Prepare."

Add Wine to the cauldron and let it boil. This is your base for the potion.

Add Chamomile to the cauldron and boil it for one turn.

Next, grind the Sage you collected and add it to the cauldron.

Once the concoction is boiled, pour it to extract the potion and collect it in a bottle or phial.

You can often use the Chamomile Decoction potion in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 to regain health and energy faster as you sleep. The decoction is especially beneficial after a long battle.

To gain even more positive effects from the Chamomile Decoction potion, you can combine it with other brews, such as Savior Schnapps.

