If you are an indie game enthusiast, you might want to create some of your favorite titles — which may or may not include FNAF — in Infinite Craft. Five Nights at Freddy's iconic indie horror title took the world by storm and has certainly become a cult classic among spooky game enthusiasts. While the animatronics do not come to life to haunt you in Infinite Craft, you can assemble them alongside the iconic FNAF game.

Creating the horror title in Infinite Craft is a lengthy process, but a fun one. This article will teach you to do so, as well as provide some more fun recipes you can use FNAF in

Here's how to make FNAF in Infinite Craft

The process to obtain FNAF (Image via Neal Aggarwal)

Creating FNAF will require you to mash several ingredients together. Here's how to make the game in Infinite Craft.

Water + Fire = Steam

Fire + Fire=Volcano

Earth + Steam = Mud

Fire + Mud = Brick

Wind + Brick = House

Water + Water = Lake

Water + Earth = Plant

Lake + Volcano = Island

Volcano + Island= Hawaii

Plant + Hawaii = Pineapple

Steam + Plant = Tea

Wind + Tea = Kite

Fire + Kite = Fireworks

Kite + Fireworks = Firefly

Tea + Firefly = Sleep

Fire + Sleep = Nightmare

Wind + Earth = Dust

Earth + Dust = Planet

Steam + Planet = Steampunk

Earth + Steampunk = Robot

Planet + Robot = Cyborg

Hawaii + Pineapple = Pizza

House + Pizza = Pizzeria

Nightmare + Cyborg = Freddy

Freddy + Pizza = Freddy Fazbear

Freddy Fazbear + Pizzeria = FNAF

With that, you have created a game within a game, similar to how you can get Fortnite or Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft.

Other Infinite Craft FNAF recipes

More recipes to obtain using FNAF (Image via Neal Aggarwal)

The process of creating FNAF may be complicated, but once you have obtained it, you can combine it with a few other items to create some interesting things. Here are a few examples:

FNAF + Freddy Fazbear = FNAF2

FNAF + Pokemon = Fakemon

FNAF + Clay = Animatronic

The possibilities are endless, so you can keep experimenting with more combinations involving FNAF to get other items aside from these three.

If you enjoy playing Infinite Craft, check out some of our other guides: