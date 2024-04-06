If you are an indie game enthusiast, you might want to create some of your favorite titles — which may or may not include FNAF — in Infinite Craft. Five Nights at Freddy's iconic indie horror title took the world by storm and has certainly become a cult classic among spooky game enthusiasts. While the animatronics do not come to life to haunt you in Infinite Craft, you can assemble them alongside the iconic FNAF game.
Creating the horror title in Infinite Craft is a lengthy process, but a fun one. This article will teach you to do so, as well as provide some more fun recipes you can use FNAF in
Here's how to make FNAF in Infinite Craft
Creating FNAF will require you to mash several ingredients together. Here's how to make the game in Infinite Craft.
- Water + Fire = Steam
- Fire + Fire=Volcano
- Earth + Steam = Mud
- Fire + Mud = Brick
- Wind + Brick = House
- Water + Water = Lake
- Water + Earth = Plant
- Lake + Volcano = Island
- Volcano + Island= Hawaii
- Plant + Hawaii = Pineapple
- Steam + Plant = Tea
- Wind + Tea = Kite
- Fire + Kite = Fireworks
- Kite + Fireworks = Firefly
- Tea + Firefly = Sleep
- Fire + Sleep = Nightmare
- Wind + Earth = Dust
- Earth + Dust = Planet
- Steam + Planet = Steampunk
- Earth + Steampunk = Robot
- Planet + Robot = Cyborg
- Hawaii + Pineapple = Pizza
- House + Pizza = Pizzeria
- Nightmare + Cyborg = Freddy
- Freddy + Pizza = Freddy Fazbear
- Freddy Fazbear + Pizzeria = FNAF
With that, you have created a game within a game, similar to how you can get Fortnite or Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft.
Other Infinite Craft FNAF recipes
The process of creating FNAF may be complicated, but once you have obtained it, you can combine it with a few other items to create some interesting things. Here are a few examples:
- FNAF + Freddy Fazbear = FNAF2
- FNAF + Pokemon = Fakemon
- FNAF + Clay = Animatronic
The possibilities are endless, so you can keep experimenting with more combinations involving FNAF to get other items aside from these three.
