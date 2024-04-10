Making Pokemon in Infinite Craft is a fishy endeavor. Unlike the painstaking process of capturing a legendary Pokemon, crafting the game in Infinite Craft is surprisingly simple. This guide will show you how to conjure your favorite monster-taming game and its companions with just a few clever combinations.

With a little creativity and this guide, the possibilities are endless. So, grab your crafting table, fire up your imagination, and get ready to unleash a world of Pokemon in Infinite Craft.

Here's how to make Pokemon in Infinite Craft

Making Pokemon in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Forget scouring endless trainer tutorials and grainy pixelated guides, as making Pokemon in Infinite Craft doesn't require a pilgrimage to YouTube. As mentioned earlier, it's a fishy endeavor because your final step needs you to combine Fish and Anime to create Pokemon. Here are the steps:

Combine Water and Water to make Lake. Combine Lake and Water to make Ocean. Combine Ocean and Ocean to make Sea. Combine Sea and Ocean to make Fish. Combine Earth and Ocean to make Island. Combine Island and Island to make Continent. Combine Continent and Lake to make America. Combine Earth and Earth to make Mountain. Combine Mountain and Continent to make Asia. Combine Asia and Island to make Japan. Combine Japan and America to make Anime. Finally, combine Anime and Fish to make Pokemon.

With that, you have Pokemon in Infinite Craft. You can now set forth on your grand journey, complete your Pokedex, and take 25 years to become a Pokemon champion like Ash (please don't).

Infinite Craft Pokemon recipes

Recipes with Pokemon in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Apart from the basic Pokemon, you can combine this element to make some rather interesting blocks. Some of these unique recipes are:

Pokemon + Anime = Pikachu

+ = Pikachu Pokemon + Water = Squirtle

+ = Squirtle Pokemon + Fire = Charizard

+ = Charizard Pokemon + Plant = Bulbasaur

+ = Bulbasaur Pokemon + Village = Eevee (go get all your Eeveelutions)

+ = Eevee (go get all your Eeveelutions) Pokemon + Human = Trainer

+ = Trainer Pokemon + History = Arceus

+ = Arceus Pokemon + Time = Dialga (God of Time, people)

+ = Dialga (God of Time, people) Pokemon + Time Machine = Mew

+ = Mew Pokemon + Pyramid = Mewtwo

+ = Mewtwo Pokemon + Vlog = Pokemon GO

+ = Pokemon GO Pokemon + Book = Pokedex

+ = Pokedex Pokemon + Gun = Palworld

Forget scouring far and wide for rare encounters or traveling across vast digital landscapes. You don't even need to trade with friends or battle for elusive legendaries. In Infinite Craft, the world of Pokemon is at your fingertips.

No need to download Pokemon GO and travel the land to catch critters here. With a sprinkle of ingenuity and the right combinations, you can craft your dream team, from having the iconic Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle, to the mightiest legendaries like Arceus and Mewtwo.

So, ditch the long treks and embrace the limitless potential of Infinite Craft's crafting system. Who knows, maybe your next crafting session will spark the creation of your very own legendary Pokemon.

