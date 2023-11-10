5 strongest Pokemon Champions of all time, ranked

The Pokemon series has seen several trainers, either controlled by players or as NPCs, ascend to one of the highest titles in the franchise's universe. Trainers who defeat the best of the best in their region become League Champions, earning their place as the one trainer that every one of their counterparts aims to best one day. It's one of the highest obtainable honors in the Pocket Monsters mythos.

Throughout the franchise's history, several trainers have claimed the title of champion, typically within the region where they compete in the Pokemon League. The title of champion has changed hands over the years, but there's no doubt that some trainers who held the prestigious honor are some of the strongest in the series' history.

Ranking the five strongest Pokemon Champions in the series using in-game stats and lore

5) Lance

Lance is well-known as a powerful master of Dragon-types (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Originally one of the Kanto region's Elite Four, Lance was defeated by both Red and Blue and ceded the championship title to them. However, when Red resigned from his champion post to train in Mt. Silver in Johto, Lance took his place at the top of the Indigo League.

Lance is most distinguished by his love of Dragon-type Pokemon, including Dragonite and Kingdra. In later series titles, he also acquired powerful allies, including Altaria, Salamence, and Garchomp, all trained to a high level and with devastating moves. After all, Lance isn't known as the "Dragon Trainer" for the show.

4) Cynthia

Cynthia and her Garchomp are basically inseparable (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Champion of the Sinnoh Pokemon League before players defeat her and assume the mantle, Cynthia is a tough trainer thanks in part to her partner Garchomp and Lucario, Spiritomb, and Togekiss at her side. Despite losing out to the player-owned protagonist in Diamond & Pearl, Cynthia returns as an opponent in Black/White 2 and Sun/Moon/Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon.

Regardless of which game trainers face Cynthia and whether she's the reigning champion, she's a formidable trainer who won't be an easy out in battle.

3) Red

Red is revered as a living legend in the series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The original hero of Pallet Town who put a stop to Team Rocket before becoming Kanto's League Champion, Red sports powerful Pocket Monsters, including the Kanto starters Venusaur, Blastoise, and his beloved Charizard, all of which he eventually gained the power to Mega Evolve.

Although he resigned from his post as Kanto's champion to continue his training in Johto and other regions like Unova and Alola, Red retains the deadly efficiency of a master trainer. The utterance of his name is enough to put even the dastardly villains of Team Rocket on edge, and his access to both Z-Moves and Mega Evolution makes him a vicious trainer to battle one-on-one.

2) Leon

Leon is one of the most established league champions in history (Image via The Pokemon Company)

At age ten, with his Charizard at his side, Leon seized the Galar region championship title without losing a single battle. No matter how many exhibition matches he partook in or the challenges he faced, Leon simply couldn't taste defeat. That is until players take his title for themselves in Sword and Shield, but he doesn't make doing so an easy battle.

Not only does Leon possess a Galar region starter that directly counters the player's choice, but he can also use Dynamax Power to command the immensely mighty Gigantamax Charizard into battle. These two creatures are only enhanced by the presence of his other 'mons, which include Aegislash, Seismitoad, and Dragapult.

Leon's ace creature is the overwhelmingly strong Gigantamax Charizard (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Even in the Pokemon anime, Leon is one of the most decorated trainers ever. In the Journeys series, Leon holds the title of Monarch, making him the strongest trainer in the world. However, he is finally brought down by none other than Ash Ketchum, realizing the latter's dream of becoming the very best.

1) Mustard

Mustard holds the record for the longest run as league champion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though players never quite battle Mustard at his full strength in the Sword and Shield games, his reputation within the universe lore makes him one of the most fearsome trainers of all time. Not only did he train Leon, who became one of the greatest champions ever in his own right, but Mustard also remained Galar's champion for 18 straight years, a world record.

Even as he's aged, Mustard still commands a very powerful team lightly centered on Fighting-type 'mons. His most dangerous combatants are undoubtedly Mienshao, Kommo-o, and Corviknight, and his Urshifu can be a menace for opponents all on its own.

