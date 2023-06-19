5 most popular Pokemon characters of all time

The Pokemon franchise is home to some of the best creatures in all fiction and holds fascinating characters throughout each facet of the series. Having a vast collection of beloved characters, there are bound to be a few that stick in the hearts of fans more than others. Not every recognizable character will be from the anime or games. Thanks to the various ways fans can enjoy the franchise, no one's experience or favorite character is ever the same.

Pokemon's 5 Most Popular Characters

5) Red

Red, as seen in the Origins mini-series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though on the outside, Red and Ash seem to be very similar characters, this could not be further from the truth. Being seen in anime specials, games, manga, and more, many players favor Red compared to the previous main character of the anime due to their strong emotional ties to the playable avatar.

Fans were first introduced to Red in the first rendition of the main series games and the manga. Ever since, Red has occasionally returned in the form of cameos or as an NPC that players can challenge to a battle, feeding further into the sense of nostalgia that Red carries with him wherever he goes.

4) Cynthia

Cynthia, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Cynthia is the Champion of the Sinnoh region and is typically seen as the most demanding boss in the main series of games. Cynthia and her iconic Garchomp are usually the first characters players think of when discussing the topic of a perfect fight in the franchise.

With most of her ties being in the main series, it can be easy to forget her role in the Sinnoh and Unova seasons of the anime. In the show, Cynthia would appear from time to time, to the delight of Ash, who challenged her to a battle whenever he could. This showcased the champion as somewhat of a mentor to the main character.

3) Team Rocket Trio

Jessie, James, and Meowth as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though admittedly three characters, separating the beloved "antagonists" of the recently-concluded anime would be wrong. Serving as both a form of conflict for our heroes as well as being the comic relief in many circumstances, the Team Rocket Trio is as recognizable as Ash and Pikachu, the anime's main characters.

Jessie, James, and Meowth have been valuable members of the anime's cast since its first season. Ever since, fans have grown up alongside the villainous group, watching them become incompetent bad guys to characters with backstories, lovable qualities, and genuine emotions.

2) Brock

Brock, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Traveling with Ash through the Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, and Sinnoh regions, Brock is easily one of the most memorable characters among anime viewers. Being the oldest of ten siblings, Brock grew up handling a lot of responsibility. However, following his battle with Ash for his first gym badge, Brock's father decided to run the gym and stay home in his son's place, allowing him to travel with Ash.

Though he and Ash sadly said their goodbyes at the end of the Sinnoh saga, Brock would eventually return through cameos and special appearances. Given his position as a reputable gym leader, Brock can also be met in various games and side games.

1) Ash and Pikachu

Ash and Pikachu as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When most people think of the Pokemon franchise, the first facet that typically comes to mind is the anime. This is why Ash and Pikachu are far more popular than Red. Starring in the anime until just recently, Ash and Pikachu have been a part of the anime since the very beginning. With each previous episode featuring the duo's adventures, the new anime does not feel the same without them.

Since many current fans had their first experience with the highest-grossing media franchise being the anime, fans got the chance to grow up alongside Ash, seeing the struggles and triumphs the duo found themselves in.

Poll : 0 votes