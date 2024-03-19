How to make Smoke in Infinite Craft

Making Smoke in Infinite Craft opens up the possibility to create plenty of other things. Thus, it is among the most searched queries in the community. This is one of the easiest recipes in the title, unlike some other elements that require bizarre combinations.

The game provides you with four basic elements, i.e., Water, Wind, Earth, Fire. While you try to guess which elements will create Smoke in Infinite Craft, below is a step-by-step guide to help you.

A complete guide to making Smoke in Infinite Craft

There are different ways to create Smoke in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Smoke, the first way of communicating, can help you create a lot of different things. This is among the simplest recipes out there to try in the game. The key elements to create Smoke in Infinite Craft are Wind and Fire. Both are the basic elements the game provides in the beginning.

Wind + Fire = Smoke

Once done, it can help you create Darth Vader. You can try a lot of other fun combinations using Smoke in Infinite Craft.

Try Smoke in these combinations

Use Smoke in different combinations (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Here are some amazing combinations to try with Smoke in this title.

Smoke + Water = Fog

Smoke + Plant = Incense

Smoke + Wind = Cloud

Smoke + Incense = Prayer

Smoke + Smoke = Cloud

Smoke + Angel = Devil

Smoke + Lock Ness Monster = Nessie

Smoke + Cigarette = Smoker

Smoke + Owl = Wisdom

Smoke + Mirage = Illusion

Smoke + Mario = Luigi

Smoke + Fireplace = Soot

Smoke + Life = Vampire

Smoke + Wave = Surf

Smoke + Sand = Desert

Smoke + Submarine = Periscope

Smoke + President = Obama

Smoke + Star Wars = Darth Vader

Smoke + Hulk = Smog

Smoke + Human = Ghost

Smoke + Eve = Vapor

Smoke + Tax = Uber

Smoke + Clown = Magic

There are plenty of other things you can create with Smoke in the game.

Follow for more Infinite Craft-related guides:

How to create Castle in Infinite Craft || How to create tower in Infinite Craft || How to make iPhone in Infinite Craft