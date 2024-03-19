How to make Smoke in Infinite Craft

Making Smoke in Infinite Craft opens up the possibility to create plenty of other things. Thus, it is among the most searched queries in the community. This is one of the easiest recipes in the title, unlike some other elements that require bizarre combinations.
The game provides you with four basic elements, i.e., Water, Wind, Earth, Fire. While you try to guess which elements will create Smoke in Infinite Craft, below is a step-by-step guide to help you.
A complete guide to making Smoke in Infinite Craft
Smoke, the first way of communicating, can help you create a lot of different things. This is among the simplest recipes out there to try in the game. The key elements to create Smoke in Infinite Craft are Wind and Fire. Both are the basic elements the game provides in the beginning.
- Wind + Fire = Smoke
Once done, it can help you create Darth Vader. You can try a lot of other fun combinations using Smoke in Infinite Craft.
Try Smoke in these combinations
Here are some amazing combinations to try with Smoke in this title.
- Smoke + Water = Fog
- Smoke + Plant = Incense
- Smoke + Wind = Cloud
- Smoke + Incense = Prayer
- Smoke + Smoke = Cloud
- Smoke + Angel = Devil
- Smoke + Lock Ness Monster = Nessie
- Smoke + Cigarette = Smoker
- Smoke + Owl = Wisdom
- Smoke + Mirage = Illusion
- Smoke + Mario = Luigi
- Smoke + Fireplace = Soot
- Smoke + Life = Vampire
- Smoke + Wave = Surf
- Smoke + Sand = Desert
- Smoke + Submarine = Periscope
- Smoke + President = Obama
- Smoke + Star Wars = Darth Vader
- Smoke + Hulk = Smog
- Smoke + Human = Ghost
- Smoke + Eve = Vapor
- Smoke + Tax = Uber
- Smoke + Clown = Magic
There are plenty of other things you can create with Smoke in the game.
