A tannery in V Rising is one of the most important structures that players should have in their base. Having a Tannery is important for getting your hands on leather, which is a key resource in this game. However, you first have to unlock the structure before placing it in your base. Despite boasting such an important structure, it can be difficult and tricky to make a tannery for yourself.

We've got you covered, though, as this article will show you how to make a tannery in V Rising.

Here's how you can make a tannery in V Rising

You'll have to defeat Keely the Frost Archer to unlock the tannery (Image via Stunlock Studios || YouTube/Venxm243)

Before you can make a tannery in V Rising, make sure you've constructed the Blood Altar. This will allow you to hunt down different bosses in the game and defeating these is the way to progress. You'll have to defeat Keely the Frost Archer to unlock the tannery building.

Keely the Frost Archer is a level 20 blood boss, so make sure you're properly equipped before taking her on. You can choose to fight during the day, but it's best to do it at night so that you don't have to worry about sunlight. There are also bandit camps near the fight location. It would be a good idea to get rid of the human enemies beforehand to avoid any interruptions.

Once you've defeated the boss, you'll be able to build a tannery in V Rising. You will need 8x Planks and 160x Animal Hides to build a Tannery. You can hunt Bears and Wolves for the hide or search bandit camps. To get Planks in V Rising, you'll need to have a sawmill in your base. Once the tannery has been built, you can start to make leather in your base.

Leather is crucial in V Rising (Image via Stunlock Studios || YouTube/Venxm243)

You will need 16x Animal Hides to create one piece of Leather. Leather will play a crucial role in the game ahead. You can use 12x Copper Ingots and 12x Leather to upgrade your castle heart. So your tannery in V Rising will play a crucial role in helping you progress. You can also use Leather to create some of the best armor and weapons in V Rising.

Check out our other articles covering V Rising: