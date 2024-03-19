How many active players are on Rainbow Six Siege in Y9S1?

The number of active players on Rainbow Six Siege has reached an all-time high with the onset of Operation Deadly Omen in Y9S1. Since its release in 2015, Rainbow Six Siege has maintained a loyal player base. With a focus on tactical team play and a constantly evolving meta, the game continues to attract new players and retain veterans.

With a plethora of game-defining changes in Y9S1, players have flocked to the title, even breaking its all-time player record on Steam. Let us explore how Siege, nine years after its initial release, managed to achieve this milestone.

How many active players are on Rainbow Six Siege?

On an X post, Jake Lucky released a stat chart showing that the number of active players on Rainbow Six Siege has crossed 200,000 on Steam, reaching an all-time high since its release nine years ago, in 2015.

Siege shows a continuous "ebb and flow" pattern. In a nutshell, it will initially acquire popularity, then gradually decline. This typically happens when new updates, known as "operations," are made available. With the newest Operation Deadly Omen in Y9S1, the game has seen some meta-defining changes.

R6 draws tens of thousands of players during major in-game events. While many consider the game to be "dead," this latest stat on active players on Rainbow Six Siege proves otherwise.

Why are there so many active players on Rainbow Six Siege?

Operation Deadly Omen contributes to the sudden increase of active players on Rainbow Six Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

Although players are always excited about new operators making their debut in Rainbow Six Siege, the sudden increase in player count has little to do with Deimos, Siege's latest operator.

Y9S1 introduced a lot of changes, and there's more than what meets the eye. With the return of 2.5x to all attackers, the meta has changed again. While the game is still arguably defender-favored, the return of 2.5x gives attackers the edge while trying to take objectives and playing the ranged gun game.

Ash, one of the most beloved attackers in-game, has seen the return of the ACOG sight to her R4C rifle, which could have played a part in reigniting the spark and interest in fans, both old and new, contributing to the high active player count on Rainbow Six Siege.

Do streamers have a part in boosting active players on Rainbow Six Siege?

Jynxzi vs Beaulo on Twitch with insane views (Image via Twitch)

Jynxzi, a Twitch content creator from Spacestation Gaming, has been a consistent reason behind boosting active player counts in Rainbow Six Siege. Boasting more than 100,000 viewers on his videos, many hail Jynxzi as the reason behind the current success in attaining record active players on Rainbow Six Siege.

With 1v1s against professionals like Beaulo, fans flock to his streams and are inspired to play themselves. Furthermore, his watch parties during major tournaments, like the Six Invitational (SI), see a huge surge in viewership.

In conclusion, Rainbow Six Siege's resurgence in Y9S1 with huge active players proves that the tactical shooter still has plenty of life left. With fresh content and a focus on both veteran and new player experiences, Rainbow Six Siege's future might be better than what fans had initially imagined.

