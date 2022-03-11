How many demigods are there in Leyndell in Elden Ring?

Elden Ring is filled with brutal bosses, including demigods, that roam the Lands Between.

Demigods, also known as Shardbearers, are the ones who hold the major pieces of the broken Elden Ring. They make up most of the game's main story bosses and are extremely powerful.

While they are spread throughout the open-world of the new FromSoftware title, only one is found in Leyndell, Royal Capital. That singular demigod is Morgott the Omen King.

Morgott the Omen King is the only Elden Ring demigod in Leyndell, Royal Capital

Jake Davis @BEASTMODE816 #Eldenlord DOWN GOES MORGOTT THE OMEN KING!!! The story line bosses are just so rewarding when you defeat them. 9 total attempts to get the job done. Level 130 strength build is nice!!! #Eldenring DOWN GOES MORGOTT THE OMEN KING!!! The story line bosses are just so rewarding when you defeat them. 9 total attempts to get the job done. Level 130 strength build is nice!!! #Eldenring #Eldenlord https://t.co/fXmTWSc2fR

Morgott the Omen King is one of the many mandatory bosses players must face. This demigod needs to be defeated in order for the Tarnished to move forward to the Legacy Dungeon.

One of the first, and toughest, bosses players will face is Margit the Fell Omen. Morgott the Omen King is the actual true identity of Margit the Fell Omen, so it is almost like repeating the battle in a new location.

The self-proclaimed "Last of All Kings" is in Lendell, Royal Capital and drops 120,000 Runes, Remembrance of the Omen King, and Morgott's Great Rune when beaten.

How to find Morgott the Omen King in Leyndell, Royal Capital

Sunrise⚡️#ThankYouIsayama @Sunr1se7777 Morgott, the Omen King



Super cool boss, and a step up from Margit in drip and combos. Having become better at the game though, and being assisted by Melina, this encounter was a little easier. One of my faves so far for sure. Morgott, the Omen KingSuper cool boss, and a step up from Margit in drip and combos. Having become better at the game though, and being assisted by Melina, this encounter was a little easier. One of my faves so far for sure. https://t.co/jlgfAC47fJ

The closest Site of Grace that players can activate and fast travel to is the Queen's Bedchamber. Once there, players will have had to already beat Godfrey, the First Elden Lord, to access Morgott the Omen King.

Head east towards the balcony. There is a branch that players can climb to take them up to the second level. A bridge will now be available to cross that leads to the aforementioned Site of Grace.

Continuing south, players will finally come across the golden mist that signifies a boss battle on the other side. Enter through the golden mist and Morgott the Omen King will be waiting.

For those who may not have reached Leyndell, Royal Capital yet and need to find it, know that the region is to the east of Mt. Gelmir and northeast from the Divine Tower of West Altus.

