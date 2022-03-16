How does New Game Plus work in Elden Ring?

With many parallels between Elden Ring and FromSoftware’s past Soulsborne titles, one feature remains constant: New Game Plus (NG+). It’s been a staple of their titles, even back in Demon’s Souls.

Elden Ring’s New Game Plus mode works very much like it did in FromSoftware’s previous Soulsborne titles. It’s an opportunity for players to experience the game again, right from the start, with the same character.

Of course, New Game Plus is more than just a redo of the story, as game difficulty increases to keep it challenging. Most importantly, users are given a choice, yet again, to choose a different path.

Elden Ring: Most of a gamer’s progression is carried over into New Game Plus

Does New Game Plus change the world?

Very little changes between New Game Plus and the first time through Elden Ring. The most significant difference is the difficulty, as mentioned before.

Since players are exponentially stronger from the get-go, the enemies are stronger as well to keep the game challenging. However, in return, users receive more Runes.

As for the world of the Lands Between, it’s virtually the same. While no new content is present, it still offers a fantastic way for gamers to try a different path.

Some NPCs and side quests, once locked off due to player choice, are available, so this is an opportunity to try something else.

What does and doesn’t carry over into New Game Plus?

Thankfully, the most important aspects of the character get transferred over after starting New Game Plus in Elden Ring, including:

Player equipment (armor, weapons, talismans)

Spells from all schools of magic

Memory Slots

Cookbooks

Map Fragments

Stonesword Keys

Boss Remembrances

Flasks (including upgrades and Sacred Tears)

Golden Seeds

Most of what doesn’t carry over are story-related key items, quest progression, and NPC relationships. For example, if users started a quest but didn’t finish it, they’ll have to start it again.

And any NPCs that were once hostile towards gamers (due to your actions) also reset.

In addition, these also won’t carry over:

Great Runes

Bell Bearings

Lift-related Medallions, like the Dectus Medallion

Sites of Grace

Considering what can and can’t go, it would be advantageous to grab as many items as possible before moving onto New Game Plus. For example, Stonesword Keys are scarce but carry over.

However, starting New Game Plus will respawn Stonesword Keys in their original places. The same goes for Golden Seeds.

Edited by Ravi Iyer