How to obtain the Banished Knight Halberd +8 early in Elden Ring

There are a plethora of weapons to pick from in Elden Ring. Depending on one’s build and the character they are trying to make, the Lands Between offers a lot, and the Tarnished can be anyone they want to be.

From katanas to staffs to daggers and claws, FromSoftware’s latest RPG has something for everyone. Players going for a more quality build (scaling both Strength and Dex) seem to have their eye on a particular weapon, which can be very easily acquired early on in the game.

Banished Knight’s Halberd +8 has slowly become a crowd favorite because of how easily it can be acquired early on and the sheer amount of damage and crowd control that it offers to players while they are still exploring Limgrave.

The weapon makes exploring the harder areas of the opening map incredibly easy and can help one clear out dungeons in no time at all. Hence, today’s guide will look to help those players who are going for a quality build and want to have a much easier time breezing through everything that Limgrave and the Weeping Peninsula have to over.

Obtaining the Banished Knight Halberd +8 in Elden Ring

Elden Ring players will be able to obtain the Banished Knight Halberd +8 in three specific ways. However, it’s only the first two methods that allow players to get the weapon very early on, with the third requiring them to complete an NPC questline.

1) Killing the Banished Knights at Stormveil Castle and praying for favorable RNG

One of the early ways to get the Halberd in the game is to travel all the way to Stormveil Castle right after beating Margit. The area will have many Banished Knights carrying the weapon, and players can opt into killing them repeatedly until the item drops.

This method heavily relies on RNG (random number generation), and if the Tarnished is lucky, they will be able to get their hands on the weapon in the first few encounters, or they might have to try for a considerable period till it drops.

Having a higher Arcane stat can help with the process, but players will still have to kill the Knights over and over again.

2) Killing Edgar while he is still at Castle Mourne

The second method that ensures a guaranteed drop is not something that Elden Ring players are advised to opt into, which is if they wish to finish Irina’s questline. The mother forces on to kill the NPC Edgar, who is Irina’s father in Castle Mourne in the Weeping Peninsula, thereby obtaining the weapon as a drop.

After talking to Irina near the bridge that connects the Weeping Peninsula to Limgrave, players must head towards Castle Mourne, which is straight south, where they will find Edgar at the top of the northwest tower of the castle.

At first, Castle Mourne can feel like a meandering puzzle, but it won’t take players long to familiarize themselves with the place and eventually make their way to the NPC. Killing him there will automatically grant the players with the Banished Knight Halberd +8.

3) Killing invader Edgar

The final way to get the weapon relies on players to first complete Irina’s questline and then their way to Ravenger’s Shack, which is located towards the north of the Erdtree in west Liurnia in Elden Ring.

After completing the objective in Castle Mourne, where players do not let the treasured weapon of the Grafted Blade Greatsword fall into the wrong hands, they will round out Irina’s questline by finding her dead and Edgar mourning over her and promising vengeance.

From there, players must either fight through Stormveil Castle or navigate around it to reach the Liurnia of the Lake and then make their way to Ranvenger’s Shack. Once there, the Tarnished will be invaded by Edgar as a vengeful spirit whom they should defeat to receive the banished Knight’s Halberd +8.

