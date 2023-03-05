How to obtain and use Cyrtarachne's Facade in Destiny 2: Lightfall

Cyrtarachne's Facade was introduced as part of the armor piece during the Destiny 2: Lightfall update. It helps to enhance the Strand subclass and helps to make the Hunter guardian class further powerful.

Destiny 2: Lightfall was one of this year's most awaited expansions and finally landed on February 28, 2023. The expansion included a new location called Neptune, a new raid, a fresh set of quests, and a vast arsenal of weapons, armor, and equipment.

Cyrtarachne's Facade is one of the essential pieces of armor in Destiny 2: Lightfall

Cyrtarachne's Facade is the helmet of the armor set, which is exclusive to the Hunter guardian class. Destiny 2: Lightfall has introduced a set of new power levels that can be unlocked by progressing through the campaign.

The helmet is equipped with Acrobat's Focus ability, which helps to grapple through different locations, provides additional damage to enemies, and grants flinch resistance. This makes it highly helpful to initiate attacks and surprise enemies.

To maximize the potential of these abilities, you will be required to collect every item of the exotic setting, which includes Abeyant Leap, Ballidorse Wrathweavers, Cadmus Ridge Lancecap, Swarmers, and Speedloader Slacks. It will also make your character look exotic.

The only requirement to access Cyrtarachne's Facade is to complete the new campaign with a Hunter guardian class in legendary difficulty. Although the game does not state any co-op requirements, you can take your time to complete the expansion solo or wait for friends to receive some extra helping hands.

Combining the helmet with Widow's Silk and Ensnarling Slam would be best. Widow's Silk grants an extra grenade and generates a tangle at the grapple point. Grappling with the tangle will refund the grapple charge. This enables the opportunity to grapple indefinitely around the environment and reach specific points faster.

Ensnarling Slam will allow you to suspend your character in the air and drop down with an impact. It will produce an area of damage and instantly kill enemies with low HP. The only downside of this combo is that it will cost class ability points.

Fragments

Four different fragments will be rewarded, along with Cyrtarachne's Facade, which will come in handy during different situations. The fragments are as follows:

Thread of Ascent

This fragment reloads the weapon and provides bonus Airborne Effectiveness and better handling.

Threat of Mind

Equipping this fragment will grant additional class ability energy and restore some energy after defeating entangled enemies.

Thread of Wisdom

The Thread of Wisdom will create power orbs when using precision final blows to defeat suspended enemies.

Thread of Warding

This fragment will create a Woven Mail when picking up power orbs, increasing damage resistance.

Destiny 2: Lightfall can be purchased and played on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (through Steam and Epic Games).

