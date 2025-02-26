How to obtain Wild-Caught Fried Shrimp in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Wild-Caught Fried Shrimp in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is a food item you can acquire in the Majima-focused hack-and-slash spin-off. While it is a cheap savory dish that you can enjoy by yourself, it comes in handy if you want to recruit a specific NPC to Goromaru's crew.

This article guides you on how to acquire Wild-Caught Fried Shrimp in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

How to get Wild-Caught Fried Shrimp in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Squid Hunter Kennosuke

Squid Hunter Kennosuke is an NPC that players might come across when they visit the western area of Aloha Beach. While he is available to join your crew, you'll need to find a particular item to get him onboard. This is the Wild-Caught Fried Shrimp.

Fishing

Head out into the sea and you can try to catch the shrimp yourself (Image via SEGA)

If you want to find the shrimp for free, you can do so. Head to Aloha Beach and start swimming in the ocean. While in the waters, you'll see fish silhouettes. Go near them and you'll be presented with a prompt to catch them. You can click on the prompt to catch fish and other sea organism in the game. You also have a chance to catch the shrimp in the ocean. However, this is somewhat rare.

Shops

Buying it directly from the shop (Image via SEGA)

If you don't want to waste any time acquiring the shrimp, you can directly purchase it from some vendors for a cheap price. Shops like Grayson's Weapon at Sea and Nolan's Boat are both near Kennosuke's location.

Grayson's Weapons at Sea in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

Head out there and interact with either one and they'll sell you a Wild-Caught Fried Shrimp in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii for $1.60.

Squid Hunter Kennosuke's stats

Squid Hunter Kennosuke at Level 30 (Image via SEGA)

Here are the starting stats for Squid hunter Kennosuke:

HP : 1200

: 1200 Cannon Power : D (105)

: D (105) Ship Upkeep : E (85)

: E (85) Attack : F (50)

: F (50) Defense : F (65)

: F (65) First Mate Traits : Sink King Kiwami — Greatly increases damage dealt to enemy sterns.

: Sink King Kiwami — Greatly increases damage dealt to enemy sterns. Squad Leader Traits: Encouragement — Boosts Health Recovery slightly.

This concludes our guide on how to get a Wild-Caught Fried Shrimp in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

