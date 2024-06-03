How to play Hog Rider in Squad Busters: Information, stats, strategies and more

Squad Busters, recently launched by SuperCell, became the top most downloaded mobile application on launch day. It is loved by players as it involves strategizing, forming the best squads, and winning matches. These squads are made of characters that have different damage abilities and powers. Understanding each character, such as Barbarian, Hog Rider, and others are therefore essential for building a powerful squad.

Hog Rider is one of the most crucial characters of the Squad Busters tier list that can be unlocked in the Green World. Similar to his origin in Clash Royale and Clash of Clans, Hog Rider is an attacking troop who has balanced damage and health. His main objective is to steadily take down the enemy squads and troops.

In this article, we will understand more about Hog Rider, its statistics, and the best strategies.

NOTE: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

All you need to know about Hog Rider in Squad Busters

Hog Rider is a Rare character, which is categorized under the Speedster category and can be found in the Green World of the game. His fusion perk is that he gets a turbo boost which further increases the speed. This makes Hog Rider and all-rounders one of the best squad combinations in the game. The following are the statistics of Hog Rider in the game:

Health - 1500

1500 Damage - 150

150 Fusion Health - 5250

5250 Fusion Damage - 300

Currently, Hog Rider has four abilities, one for all four in-game evolutions. The following are the various abilities:

Baby - Grass gives a turbo boost to increase speed

Grass gives a turbo boost to increase speed Classic - Turbo boost lasts for a longer period

Turbo boost lasts for a longer period Super - Turbo boost recharges faster

Turbo boost recharges faster Ultra - Turbo boost speed increases even more

Hog Rider has four skins: Basic default, Primitive, Dark, and Baywatch. There are also multiple emotes available for every evolution. Currently, there are eight emotes available for Hog Rider in Squad Busters that can be used by players in the game.

Strategies to use Hog Rider in Squad Busters

Since Hog Rider is an attacking Speedster character, he should be placed along with all-rounders or attackers and should be used in an all-attack strategy with no defender. He has one of the best squad synergies in Squad Busters with Barbarian and Colt.

Using his evolution abilities further increases his turbo boost feature. This increased speed helps chase enemy squads, and all attackers together can take down the squad. Avoid using Hog Rider in defending strategy, as it serves the complete opposite purpose of his main duty, which is to chase enemies faster and take down squads.

