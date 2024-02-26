How to play Lifeline in Apex Legends

Lifeline is part of the original crew introduced with the launch of Apex Legends in February 2019. She remains free-to-play, and all players, new or old, have unlimited access to her in the game. Throughout the years, this Support class Legend has been in quite a rough patch.

However, with the new Season 20 overhaul, Lifeline is seeing a massive surge in her pick rate. Her new perks have made her quite viable, allowing her to shine this season.

Read on for a better insight into her kit and abilities and how you should use them in the game.

What are Lifeline's abilities in Apex Legends?

Lifeline's kit in Apex Legends is designed to support her teammates, providing great healing buffs and allowing her team to have better sustenance in tough situations. Below is a list of her abilities:

Combat Revive (Passive Ability): Lifeline can deploy her portable drone, D.O.C. Heal Drone, to revive knocked-down teammates. This ensures you are free to move during the revive period, allowing you to spray down cover fire as your teammate gets revived by your robot sidekick. You can also revive two teammates at the same time.

She also has access to the following Legend Upgrades:

Level 2 Upgrades

Quick Response: Increase D.O.C. Heal Drone's Revive speed by 20%.

Increase D.O.C. Heal Drone's Revive speed by 20%. Tactical Upgrade: Reduce D.O.C. Heal Drone's cooldown by 10 seconds.

Level 3 Upgrades

Last Stand: You gain the unique ability to self-revive in Apex Legends.

You gain the unique ability to self-revive in Apex Legends. Allied Support: After equipping this perk, Lifeline's next Care Package you call will be a Supply Drop featuring Mythic Rarity loot.

How to use Lifeline in Apex Legends?

Being a Support Legend, Lifeline's primary position in a team should be near the backline. Your positioning and survivability play a huge role in every team fight. She is the only Legend who can revive allies without committing the action personally.

The Combat Revive mechanic is your most powerful tool. If you get knocked down first in every team fight, you fail to bring any utility to team fights. Stay aware and ensure you are positioned in relative safety. During every team fight, provide your teammates with the D.O.C. Heal Drone to quickly top their HP up, if required.

Most importantly, never fail to initiate Combat Revive in team fights when you play as Lifeline. It creates immense pressure on the enemy players to eliminate knocked-down enemies. This essentially turns fights in your favor. Use receives as distractions to completely wreck enemy teams.

