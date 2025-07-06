How to pre-order Ready or Not on Xbox and PlayStation: Price and pre-order bonuses explored

Ready or Not’s console release date has been officially announced, and it has sparked both excitement and controversy at the same time. While the game has been praised for its tense and realistic tactical gameplay in the past, recent censorship changes have divided the community. Nonetheless, anticipation for the console release is still high, as Ready or Not was a PC-exclusive game for nearly two years.
On that note, here’s everything you need to know about pre-ordering Ready or Not on Xbox and PlayStation.
Ready or Not pre-order on consoles: Everything you need to know
Ready or Not will be available for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on July 15, 2025, and its pre-ordering page is already live. Note that the game will not be released for last-gen consoles such as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Here are the pre-order links:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
- Xbox Series X|S: Via Microsoft Store
- PlayStation 5: Via PlayStation Store
The pre-ordering process is pretty straightforward and similar on both platforms. Simply log into your account, click on the "Pre-order" button, and complete the payment process to add the game to your library.
Price and editions
The game is releasing in two editions: Standard and Digital Deluxe. Here's what you will get in them:
- Standard Edition ($49.99): Base game and pre-order bonuses
- Digital Deluxe Edition ($69.99): Base game, pre-order bonuses, Mission Pass Alpha, Home Invasion, and Dark Waters.
Keep in mind that Ready or Not is a multiplayer-focused game, so you’ll need an active PlayStation Plus subscription if you’re on PS5 or Xbox Game Pass Core if you are on Series X|S. Otherwise, you will only be able to access the single-player content.
Pre-order rewards
Here are the three items you get for pre-ordering the game on either of the platforms:
- M32A1 Grenade Launcher: A powerful, heavy weapon, suitable for breaching.
- MK-V Pistol: A reliable and quick secondary weapon.
- 590M Shotgun: A strong close-ranged weapon, ideal for tight spaces.
That's everything you need to know about pre-ordering the console version of the game. As mentioned earlier, the game has also received a major censorship update to meet the certification standards. To know more about these changes, you can check out the official blog by VOID Interactive here.
Read more related articles here:
- Game sparks backlash over new censorship changes
- Is it worth playing in 2025?
- Is the game available on PS4 and Xbox One?
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.