How to quickly make money in Content Warning

Making money in Content Warning is one of the core objectives of the game. Like Lethal Company, you have a deadline where you must fill the quota if you do not want the game to be over. Creating an interesting video that can go viral and rake views is guaranteed to earn you more money in Content Warning. However, some players may not know how to do that.

That said, we go through some tips and tricks that will allow you to gain traction and earn money quickly in Content Warning.

Tips to earn quickly earn money in Content Warning

Making money in Content Warning will allow you to purchase better equipment (Image via Landfall Publishing)

Here are a few tips and tricks to help you make a lot of cash in Content Warning.

Film an intro

Filming an intro before heading down to the Old World can help your video stand out and help you gain more views on Spooktube. You can pull some weird shenanigans with your friends to make your video quirky.

Upgrade your camera

Your default camera does not have much storage and will run out of space in a few minutes. But the lengthier your video is the more money you can earn. So make sure to upgrade yours if you want to film more.

Keep track of your items, especially your camera

Like Lethal Company, you will purchase various gadgets before you and your friends head out to the Old World. Try to return with your gear else you will have to buy them again, meaning you will end up spending more money. Also, your camera is essential to gain views, so protect it with your life and do not lose it at any cost.

It's all for the content

An interesting video can earn you a lot of money in Content Warning. Do not be afraid to bait your friends to their deaths to add more spice to your videos. In the end, it is all about hitting the algorithm in Spookstube.

Upload your video as soon as you return from the Old World

The final tip is not to forget to upload the video you created when you return from the Old World.

If you are talented enough, you should be able to quickly crack the algorithm and hit the quota of money often. If you enjoy playing this latest indie horror title, check out these other Content Warning articles:

