How to reach Masters rank in Apex Legends quickly

Ranking up to Masters in Apex Legends is not easy for everyone. Respawn Entertainment's game has quite a controversial matchmaking system that frustrates most of the players in the community. If you’re stuck in lower lobbies or can’t rank up from Diamond and still seek that purple dive trail of Masters, you’ve come to the right place.

Respawn Entertainment released Apex Legends in 2019. The title is now one of the dominant games in the competitive scene. It is still considered one of the top three games in the battle royale category.

This article lists tips that you can use to quickly rank up to Masters in Apex Legends.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

6 tips to reach Apex Legends Masters Rank easily

1) Optimizing your Legends selection

To grind your way to Masters, choosing a Legend that fits your playstyle is crucial. Among the plethora of characters, focus on the abilities of a few to exploit their potential during the matches. Work with teammates to create a balanced squad and increase your chances of victory.

Furthermore, when you are playing with your teammate, choosing the proper team composition is key to winning the arena.

2) Improve your aim and weapon recoil

Similar to a generic FPS title, Apex Legends relies heavily on your aim. Improving your aim and recoil will significantly impact your performance in the game. Use the training range and participate in various exercises that will help you improve your aim. You can also experiment with different sensitivity settings to find out which suits you best.

Additionally, working on the recoil patterns of different weapons can enhance your accuracy. In this way, you will know which weapon works best for your playstyle, and it’ll help you secure kills during intense fights.

3) Communication and teamwork

If you want to improve in any team-based competitive game, communication is the key. Use the in-game ping system to convey important information quickly and efficiently if you’re solo queueing.

If you're not solo queueing, find teammates with the same mindset who can grind through the rank ladder and face the ups and downs. Cultivating good chemistry and coordination with them while understanding their strength and weaknesses will greatly increase your chances of winning battles and achieving high points.

4) Learn from pros and past mistakes

Watching professional Apex Legends players can be beneficial. Studying their gameplay can give you valuable insights and strategies that could be implemented during your ranked gameplay. You can watch replays of highly skilled players to learn new strategies and approaches. Observe their decision-making, movement, positioning, and team dynamics.

Another way to get better at the game is by reviewing your own gameplay and identifying the areas for improvement. You have to continue this process until you refine your gameplay and finally reach Masters.

5) Third-party awareness and strategic rotations

Mastering the art of rotation is very crucial in the higher lobby games in Apex Legends. Develop a deep understanding of the ring mechanics and timing. This will allow you to make viable decisions on when to rotate or how to hold a position within the circle.

Remain vigilant about any third-party intrusion and make strategies accordingly to minimize the risk. You should also learn the right time to third-party other teams and catch them off-guard.

6) Consistency and mindset

Consistency is key when aiming to reach the Masters rank in a small amount of time. Dedicate a particular time each day to practice and play ranked with your squadmates. In this way, you can work on your communication as well. Be open to adapting new strategies.

Maintaining a positive and focused mindset is paramount. You have to accept that setbacks and losses are part of the learning process. Stay motivated and continue playing during challenging matches or losing streaks.

Don’t forget to take breaks between losing streaks to freshen up your mind. You should remember that you may just be having a bad day. You’ll overcome it eventually.

While reaching Masters in Apex Legends is a demanding task, it is possible to accelerate your progress with a systematic approach and by following the above tips.

