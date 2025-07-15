How to run in Ready or Not

If you have played other FPS games, you might expect a dedicated sprint button in Ready or Not. But this game plays by its own rules. It’s slower, more tactical, and way more grounded. Still, there is a way to move faster. You can’t just hold Shift and book it like in Warzone or Apex. You just need to understand how it works.
Everything you need to know about sprinting in Ready or Not
In Ready or Not, there’s no traditional sprint. Instead, the game gives you something called Low Ready mode.
Here’s what you need to do:
- Press the “Home” key on your keyboard (that’s the default).
- Your character will drop their weapon slightly; this is Low Ready mode.
- Once it’s on, you’ll move faster than usual.
It’s not a full sprint, but it’s a noticeable speed boost. It’s especially useful when you’re clearing long hallways, moving between objectives, or backing out of a room after a breach.
If the Home key feels awkward, just go to your control settings and bind it to something easier. Plenty of players prefer something closer to their movement keys.
Even in Low Ready mode, your movement speed still depends on how much gear you’re carrying.
- If you are wearing heavy armor, you’ll move slower.
- Go light. Use lighter armor, pick compact weapons like SMGs, and skip tools you don’t absolutely need if you want to move faster.
Think about your role in the team. If you’re the point man or playing support, mobility might matter more than protection.
Use Low Ready when you’re moving through cleared areas, crossing long hallways, or rotating to support your team, basically, anytime you know you’re not about to face enemies. It helps you reposition faster without wasting time.
But avoid using it while entering uncleared rooms or approaching corners; since your weapon is lowered, your aim will be slower, and that delay could get you killed if someone’s waiting on the other side.
In Ready or Not, every decision counts, including how you move. Speed gives you an edge, but only if you use it at the right time. So stay sharp, don’t rush into danger, and use Low Ready when it gives you a real tactical advantage.
