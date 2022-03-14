How to solve the puzzle to enter Oridys’s Rise in Elden Ring

In Elden Ring’s the Lands Between, players can explore many areas and uncover secrets that provide a lot of insight into the game's narrative.

However, some of these areas are locked behind a puzzle, and many community members often struggle to figure out how to proceed.

One of the puzzles that players seem to be struggling with is Oridys's Rise, which asks them to "seek three wise beasts."

The riddle can be a bit confusing to understand at first. However, completing it is not difficult, and the Tarnished can get access to Oridys's Rise rather quickly.

In a very FromSoft-esque manner, Elden Ring does not hold the player's hand when it comes to progression. This is why many players have been facing problems solving some of the riddles in the game, including Oridys’s Rise.

Hopefully, today’s guide will help players who are still struggling to open the magic barrier to the edifice present on the eastern coast of the Weeping Peninsula.

Solving the Oridys’s Rise puzzle in Elden Ring

Upon arriving at the entrance of Oridys's Rise, players will find the doorway blocked by a blue magic wall.

There will be a statue outside holding a book, which will ask the Tarnished to “Seek three wise beasts.” The statement itself is quite obscure, and many players have been running around the map trying to figure out just what it means.

To solve the Elden Ring riddle, players will need to follow these steps:

Search the nearby vicinity for three turtle spirits. The turtle spirits are what the game refers to as wise beasts. Players will need to strike all three of them around the Rise for the magic wall to disappear. The turtle spirits will only spawn after players interact with the book that is held by the statue. After the riddle pops up, they will be able to see turtle spirits around the Rise.

One turtle spirit will appear in plain sight, and players will spot it right in front of the Rise near the statue. Upon striking it, the apparition will disappear. The Tarnished will then need to find the other two to unlock the Rise.

Players will find the second turtle spirit hidden in the bushes to the left of the front staircase. This one is a bit difficult to find, as players can easily walk by the staircase without even spotting the turtle spirit.

The third turtle spirit is the most difficult to find, and players are likely to overlook it and give up on the riddle. This turtle spirit is invisible and is present in a small pond, which is located right behind the Oridys’s Rise. Players will notice occasional splashes that occur at the center of the water body. That is where the turtle spirit is. By striking that spot, the Tarnished will complete the riddle and gain access to the Rise.

Gaining access to Oridys’s Rise early is important for players who are building a sorcerer in Elden Ring. Upon solving the riddle and entering the Rise, the Tarnished will come across a chest.

The chest will contain a memory stone, which will increase the total number of spell slots that a player will be able to carry at any given time. This is one of the most important items for mages.

There are a total of eight memory stones in Elden Ring, including in Orudys’s Rise.

