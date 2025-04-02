By Spreading rumors in inZOI players can stir up some drama in their playthrough. While it is something that will have a bad effect on your Zoi's afterlife, players already enjoying an evil playthrough will just have fun with this mechanic. Thus, if players want to damage any other character's reputation, the game allows them to do so.

This article guides you on how to spread rumors in inZOI.

A guide on how to spread rumors in inZOI

The "Spread Rumor Text" option in inZOI (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Krafton)

Firstly, players need to be on an evil playthrough, as spreading rumors is available on low karma states — Slightly Bad or Bad. Thus, if you want to spread a fib, act as a public menace and you'll automatically lower your karma. Cause trouble and violence, and choose all the bad dialogue options (marked with a red colored yin-yang-esque symbols). Players can check their karma by pressing O on the keyboard.

Once you've fulfilled the prerequisite, click on your Zoi and bring up the smartphone option. Next, you can click on one of the two below-mentioned options to start a rumor via text :

Send a Rumor Text (Slightly Bad Karma)

Send a Malicious Rumor Text (Bad Karma)

Selecting one of these options will circulate a rumor on social media and among other Zois.

You can also spread rumors in person. Select the Zoi and then the news category when interacting with them and select the "Spread Rumors about [Zoi name here]." You can only do this action once.

You need to have bad or terrible karma to spread malicious rumors in inZOI (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Krafton)

How effective your rumor is depends on your karma. After you spread one, you'll start getting messages from an in-game social media on your smartphone named Bubbly notifying you of whether it is successful or not.

What are the rumors in inZOI?

Rumors are an in-game mechanic that allows a Zoi to spread malicious messages about other characters.

These gossips are marked with the "rumor" tag. Others can listen to them and spread them further (considering it is effective). This will affect the target's relationships and their social standing, lowering their recognition and potentially ruining their lives.

