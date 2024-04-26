Take the "Blank Score" is an objective in the Underwater Nocturne World Quest, the second part of the Canticles of Harmony series, in Genshin Impact. To complete the task, you must go to the middle level of the Faded Castle and solve an Autoharmoni Reed Pipe puzzle using the power of "Symphony." The challenge is pretty easy and completing it will unseal the device in the middle.

Here's a simple guide on how to take the "Blank Score" in Genshin Impact's Underwater Nocturne World Quest. You will also be rewarded with an Exquisite Chest, worth five Primogems, for solving the Autoharmonic Reed Pipe puzzle.

How to take the Blank Score in Genshin Impact Underwater Nocturne quest?

As mentioned, you must solve an Autoharmonic Reed Pipe puzzle to take the "Blank Score." To complete the challenge, hit "T" near the Elemental Skill option to activate the power of "Symphony" and stand close to the autoharmonic device. Next, hold the Skill to move the soundboard and make it stop on the sign that matches the one on the wall.

For the device on the right, pause the soundboard on the sign at the bottom. Meanwhile, the middle sign is the correct choice for the device on the left. Once you've solved the puzzle, it will unseal the mechanism in the middle and spawn an Exquisite Chest, worth five Primogems. Collect the chest and approach the device to take the "Blank Score."

How to use the Blank Score in Genshin Impact?

Install the "Blank Score" in the device on the stage (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you've collected the "Blank Score," head back to the stage on the lower level and install it on the device. This will trigger a small cutscene, leading to a battle against four Praetorian Golems near the mural.

Defeat the golems

Defeat all four Praetorian Golems (Image via HoYoverse)

Before Boethius leaves the location, he activates the Golems and you must defeat them. Since these enemies have a strong shield, using Geo and blunt attacks is advised. Zhongli is an excellent option since his Elemental Skill and Burst can significantly reduce the Praetorian Golems' shield health.

Once you have defeated all four enemies, another short cutscene will begin where Osse will allow you to ask any questions you might have before they head to Sea of Bygone Eras. This will also conclude the Underwater Nocturne World Quest in Genshin Impact, and you will receive 30 Primogem rewards.

Check out our other Genshin Impact articles: