Genshin Impact's Crimson Moon's Semblance is a 5-star polearm weapon. Notably, it is Arlecchino's signature weapon and is currently being featured in version 4.6 weapon banners. Crimson Moon's Semblance is an amazing weapon with high base ATK and CRIT Rate as secondary stats. The weapon's passive provides and increases damage based on the Bond of Life mechanics.

Many will be interested to know how versatile this 5-star polearm is and who else can use it apart from Arlecchino. This article will highlight some of the best characters for Crimson Moon's Semblance in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Crimson Moon's Semblance stats and best characters to use it

Crimson Moon's Semblance (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a quick overview of Crimson Moon's Semblance stats at level 90 and its passive effect:

Base ATK: 674

674 Second stat: 22.1% CRIT Rate

22.1% CRIT Rate Passive: Grants a Bond of Life equal to 25% of Max HP when a Charged Attack hits an opponent. This effect can be triggered up to once every 14s. In addition, when the equipping character has a Bond of Life, they gain a 12%/16%/20%/24%/28% DMG Bonus. If the value of the Bond of Life is greater than or equal to 30% of Max HP, then they gain an additional 24%/32%/40%/48%/56% DMG Bonus.

As you see, the 5-star polearm has high base ATK and decent CRIT stats. The first half of the passive is easy to proc and obtain an additional DMG bonus until the Bond of Life has been cleared.

Given below is a list of the best characters who can wield this 5-star polearm weapon in Genshin Impact.

1) Arlecchino

Arlecchino's signature weapon and her best option (Image via HoYoverse)

Arlecchino is naturally the best candidate for the Crimson Moon's Semblance in Genshin Impact. As mentioned earlier, the 5-star polearm is her signature weapon and her best-in-slot to bring out her true damage potential.

Crimson Moon's Semblance passive can easily be triggered by Arlecchino who can gain Bond of Life through her kit and passive ability.

2) Hu Tao

A good option for Hu Tao (Image via HoYoverse)

Besides being an impeccable Pyro DPS unit, Hu Tao is also one of the oldest meta characters in Genshin Impact. Her CRIT Rate stats are always desirable if you want to deal consistent damage.

Hu Tao's main damage comes from her charge attacks which will also help her easily trigger the passive. Although she cannot fully capitalize on the passive, the additional DMG buff is still better than most of her 4-star options.

3) Cyno

Better 5-star option for Cyno (Image via HoYoverse)

Crimson Moon's Semblance can be one of the better 5-star options for Cyno in Genshin Impact. The weapon's high base ATK and CRIT Rates are always good for main DPS units like him. It's easy to proc part of the passive to get the additional DMG bonus buff.

Although many use healers in his teams, it is recommended to use a shielder when using Crimson Moon's Semblance in this case. This will increase the uptime of the Blood of Moon buff from the passive.

4) Xiangling

Xiangling can use tons of polearms (Image via HoYoverse)

Despite her 4-star rarity, Xiangling is the only character who can use nearly every polearm weapon in Genshin Impact without losing too much damage. This also includes the new 5-star Crimson Moon's Semblance, which provides an extremely high base ATK and CRIT Rate for consistent damage.

Additionally, she is one of the oldest and most consistent meta characters in the game, so using this polearm would only benefit her.

5) Rosaria

One of Rosaria's best 5-star options (Image via HoYoverse)

Rosaria is a very underrated character in Genshin Impact. She is a Sub-DPS unit who can use her elemental burst to increase the CRIT Rate of nearby party members. The CRIT buff is based on her own CRIT Rate, making Crimson Moon's Semblance a strong option for her.

While there are other weapons with higher CRIT stats, they cannot help Rosaria increase her damage potential the way the 5-star Crimson Moon's Semblance will.

That concludes everything you need to know about Crimson Moon's Semblance. If you are interested in this game, consider reading our other articles: