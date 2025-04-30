How to take a photo with the Starlit Wings in Infinity Nikki

Taking a photo with the Starlit Wings is a new task in the Starlit Moments daily tasks section of Infinity Nikki. This task requires you to stand near the Starlit Wings crane and take a photo with it. However, there is no navigation marker displayed on the map for this task, which might make it difficult for players to find the location of the Starlit Wings.

This article provides the exact location of the Starlit Wings, along with a guide on how to complete the task of taking a photo with it in Infinity Nikki.

Infinity Nikki: Taking a photo with the Starlit Wings

As mentioned, the Starlit Wings is a giant crane located in the Sea of Stars region in Infinity Nikki. You can take a ride on it (similar to other aerial cranes found in Wishfield).

Follow these steps to locate the Starlit Wings and take a photograph with it:

1) Teleport to the Starshore Warp Nexus and head southwest

Location of the Starlit Wings in the Sea of Stars region (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

To begin, you will need to teleport to the Starshore Warp Nexus in the Sea of Stars region. From here, follow the path and head southwest till you reach the area marked on the map. Once here, you will spot the Starlit Wings crane right ahead.

2) Take a picture with the Starlit Wings in the background

Snap a picture with the Starlit Wings (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

After you locate the Starlit Wings, walk up to it and open up the in-game camera. Ensure that both Nikki and the Starlit Wings are in the frame before taking a photograph. If the Starlit Wings crane is not being detected by the system, make sure your camera aperture is set to f/16. Once you have successfully taken a picture of Nikki with the Starlit Wings in the background, the daily task will be marked as complete.

Note that you can also take a picture of Nikki while riding the Starlit Wings, as this action counts towards completion of the task as well. However, doing so is not necessary, as you can simply stand in front of it and take a picture to finish the daily task.

