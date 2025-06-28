How to add friends in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Players can add friends in Persona 5: The Phantom X as part of its online features. However, it isn't available from the start. You'll need to progress the story to a certain point to unlock it. Although the game is single-player, your friends can still assist you in combat through a particular mechanic. Connecting with other people can benefit both parties.

Ad

Here's how you can add friends in Persona 5: The Phantom X.

A guide to adding friends in Persona 5: The Phantom X

The Smartphone in P5X (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || SEGA)

You'll acquire the ability to interact with friends when you start the fourth in-game day after coming back from the Palace. You'll see a notification when opening Wonder's smartphone. The Friend List "app" will appear on the mobile's home screen; open it. From there, you can add specific or random players. For the latter, navigate to the Add Friends tab. You'll see a list of players you can send a request to. If they accept it, you both will become friends in Persona 5: The Phantom X. Check your "Requests" tab to see if any individual has asked to connect with you. You can accept or reject it from there.

Ad

Trending

The Friends app in P5X (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || SEGA)

Also read: How to redeem codes in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Ad

If you want to find a specific person, navigate to the "Add Friend" tab. There will be a search bar at the top right. Input the Player ID in it. Make sure to type it correctly. The account that subsequently appears will be your friend's profile. If you want to send your Player ID to anyone else, follow the below-given steps:

Open the Smartphone.

Select Wonder's tab at the top of the screen. This will open up your profile.

Click on the three dots at the top left corner of the account's picture.

Choose the Copy ID option.

Paste it on any messaging app of your choice and send it to your friend.

Ad

The people you connect with will appear on the Friends tab.

Also read: Best beginner guide for Persona 5: The Phantom X

What does adding friends in Persona 5: The Phantom X do?

There are two main mechanics you can use when connected with a friend in P5X: Chatting and Assists.

Chatting

Friends in Persona 5: The Phantom X can chat through a private message screen inside the in-game smartphone, similar to Persona 5. It is a fun, diegetic way to communicate with your friends without using any external help.

Ad

Assists

When you add any friend to your group, you can borrow a Phantom Idol of their choice and add it to your party's last slot. Thus, an experienced player can provide a powerful ally to your team.

When preparing your team members before starting an expedition, click on the Assist button. It will show you all the Phantom Idols enlisted by your friends that you can use to fill one slot in your party. These borrowed agents will act as your own members for that expedition. Note that you cannot have duplicate Phantom Idols in your party.

Ad

The assist system works both ways. Thus, you can enlist your own Phantom Idol to be borrowed by your friends in Persona 5: The Phantom X. Open the Wonder's tab on the top of the in-game mobile's screen. Inside the account's page, the final (rightmost) agent in the Phantom Thief panel will be the one to appear on your friend's ally list. Thus, make sure to put your best character in it.

Ad

Check out our other articles on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.