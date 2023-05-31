How to easily complete the Tier V 'Air Traffic' mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

The fanbase can execute intriguing missions in Warzone 2 DMZ. Each quest comes with enticing rewards. One such task is Air Traffic, the last in the Tier 5 Legion Faction. As a final task, it doesn't present much of a challenge and can be accomplished in a single sitting. To complete it quickly, you simply need to follow certain steps.

The tasks in the Air Traffic mission may confuse players since there are some other procedures they must do before attempting to complete the assignments.

How to complete the Air Traffic mission in Warzone 2 DMZ?

Air Traffic is one of the simplest tasks, and you may simply obtain the rewards, which include an Equites Weapon Blueprint and an additional 40,000 XP.

The mission requires you to complete the tasks mentioned below:

Call in The executive's aircraft from the air traffic control tower in Al Mazrah.

Locate and destroy the aircraft.

The Al Mazrah air traffic control tower is a sealed chamber requiring a unique key to begin the mission. As a result, you must first complete the Contractual Obligations DMZ objective, which demands you to perform eight distinct contracts in a single deployment. Upon completion, you will be given the control tower key.

Capturing SAM site (Image via Activision)

Once you get the key, deploy to Warzone 2's Al Mazrah and travel to Al-Malik Airport. However, you should secure a SAM site before entering the Control Tower. These are the anti-air defense structures, and you must capture one of these sites that can be located near the airport.

As a result, it is advised that you drive about the airport's surrounding areas. Once located, capture the site and get to the Control Tower inside the Al-Malik airport.

The control tower in Al Mazrah airport in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

After arriving at the place, proceed to the control room, which is located on the top floor. To reach there, you can take the stairs, but they will be crowded with AI bots; instead, use the ladder outside the facility and then the zipline to the tower's top platform. There you will find the locked door, unlock it using the Control Tower key, and head to the top floor.

Interacting with the control desk (Image via Activision)

As you enter the control room, you will notice multiple control workstations. Check the desks on the left side; one will be interactable, with the prompt "Call in executive's plane" that you can interact with. Then, open your tac map and look for the red plane icon.

Now ping the plane icon and wait for the captured SAM site to track the marked aircraft. You don't have to do anything; simply wait for the SAM site to destroy the aircraft. After the aircraft is destroyed, you will have completed the Air Traffic objective in Warzone 2 DMZ.

