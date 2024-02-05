The Velvet Room attendant, Elizabeth, will ask you to obtain some Chilled Taiyaki in Persona 3 Reload. Those who are unfamiliar with the game's many systems may get confused and find themselves wondering where they can obtain this particular item.

Elizabeth often asks you to find various things for her from across the city. Once you have completed a certain number of requests, you can take her and visit various places in Iwatodai City.

This article will cover how to get Chilled Taiyaki in Persona 3 Reload.

How to obtain Chilled Taiyaki in Persona 3 Reload

Out of all the requests from Elizabeth, number 38 is for Chilled Taiyaki in Persona 3 Reload.

This item will be available under her requests from the starting date of July 9 onwards. It rewards you with Nihil cloth of 1x quantity.

Follow these steps to get Chilled Taiyaki:

1) Purchase the Iwatodai Note software

Club Escapade in Persona 3 Reload (Image via Atlus)

Players will first need to go to Paulownia Mall and head towards Club Escapade to purchase an Iwatodai Note from the Suspicious Man inside.

2) Use the Dormitory Computer

Using the Dormitory Computer to reveal Taiyaki in Persona 3 Reload (Image via Atlus)

After you have purchased the Iwatodai Note, return to the hostel in the evening to use the Dormitory Computer. Upon using the note, a new menu item will be revealed in the School Store.

3) Purchase Lukewarm Taiyaki from the School Cafeteria

When you have started a new school day, you can go to the store to buy Lukewarm Taiyaki, which is the essential item for this request. The price of this is 200 yen in the School Store.

4) Cooling down the Taiyaki in the Refrigerator

Now, you need to take the Taiyaki back to the dorm and put it in the refrigerator. When it is available to use, the refrigerator will chill it down. It becomes Chilled Taiyaki that can now be handed over to Elizabeth. This will complete request number 38.

