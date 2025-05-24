How to get Salt in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

Salt in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is an important ingredient players will require when trying to cook. The adventure life-sim RPG allows players to operate 14 different jobs called lives. One of them is the Cook Life. Excelling in it allows players to cook meals that can heal or buff stats when consumed. However, ingredients are needed to prepare any food. You must find these components by yourself — this includes Salt.
This article provides various ways you can acquire the titular item.
How to obtain Salt in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time
Salt is an essential ingredient for numerous foods. Thus, knowing where to source it will help you immensely with progressing in the Cook Life. An in-game book provides information on where to find the recipe materials. Here's how to open it:
- Bring up the menu and head to the "Recipes" tab.
- Look for any food item that requires Salt. Select it.
- Open its ingredient list and click on Salt. Choose the "Material Info" option.
- The note will then provide you with all the information on where to acquire the ingredient.
You can purchase Salt in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time at the following shops:
- Restaurant - Eternia Village
- Restaurant - Capital of Mysteria
- Marco's Shop - Base Camp
- Tool Shop - Ginormosia
On their respective shop menus, navigate to the materials tab and locate the item. One unit of Salt in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time will be sold for 30 Dosh in all the shops.
You can also find Salt in the open. It can be acquired as loot when clearing debris at the Base Camp region. Aside from that, smashing barrels and crates can sometimes yield the titular ingredient (especially in caves).
That concludes the guide for acquiring Salt in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time.
