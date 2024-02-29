Mauga in Overwatch 2 is the 39th addition to Blizzard's 5v5 FPS shooter's hero roster. Hailing from Samoa, this humongous Tank is known to wreak havoc on the battlefield. After the release of Season 8, players considered him an overpowered Tank. However, in a recent patch, he was massively nerfed, and gamers are reconsidering using him.

Tank heroes are crucial since they are the frontliners and take the most damage to save the rest of their team members. This game offers various ways these units can be approached. This article will teach you how to master Mauga in Overwatch 2 and talk about his abilities.

Mastering Mauga in Overwatch 2

Mastering Mauga in Overwatch 2 isn't a very difficult task; however, he can be a little tricky to use. He is equipped with two railguns as his primary weapons: Gunny and Cha-cha. Both have immense potential when it comes to taking down opponents with critical and burning damage.

Moreover, his abilities — such as Cardiac Overdrive, Overrun, and more — can be a game changer in certain scenarios.

Gunny and Cha-cha (Primary weapons)

Gunny and Cha-cha in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Using Gunny and Cha-cha properly will be your first step toward mastering Mauga in Overwatch 2. Players can shoot with both railguns at the same time, and they both have 350 bullets. Hence, players with exceptional accuracy can go for critical damage by combining the guns with incendiary damage.

The Heros being used by your opponents will determine your approach to using this Mauga. If they pick hitscan DPS units like Ashe, Soldier:76, and more, you might want to keep the Tank on the front lines to absorb the most damage.

However, if you want to play aggressively with Mauga, you can always go for the most impactful low-health pool targets on the adversary team. With a good team, you can combine your critical and burning damage with your allies to dominate team fights.

Berserker (Passive ability)

One of the aspects of mastering Mauga in Overwatch 2 that plays a crucial role in winning the team fight is the passive ability, Berserker. This ability converts 50% of the unit's critical damage to overhealth. This includes shooting a burning target as well as headshots with Cha-cha.

However, players can’t get over 150 HP in terms of extra health. Hence, it’s necessary to have an exceptional aim, or this ability will be wasted. So, one needs to work on their accuracy if they want to master Mauga in Overwatch 2.

Using Berserker helps a lot whenever players decide to play aggressively since it grants extra health that makes this Tank almost an unkillable target. This allows Mauga to catch opponents off guard to finish them off.

Overrun (Active ability)

Overrun plays a crucial role in mastering Mauga in Overwatch 2. Moreover, Reinhardt mains must know how to use it. That said, employing this ability can be tricky since players must adhere to some parameters. A direct collision with this ability deals 25 damage. This means finishing off a low-HP target will be a cakewalk.

Moreover, this will be the ideal ability for players who want to charge in like Reinhardt or chase after a running target. Since Overrun's inner radius deals 90 damage after the stomp, it's the best choice for initiating a fight in Overwatch 2.

With the aid of this Overrun ability, Mauga can engage foes by stomping them and dealing massive damage. With a little bit of communication and timing, any team can finish all their enemy targets individually.

Since Support players are the backbone of any squad, it’s best to initiate a fight against them before moving on to other units. Once those foes are down, it’ll be a child’s play to eliminate the rest of the targets.

Cardiac Overdrive (Active ability)

Mauga in Overwatch 2 has the best crowd-control ability a Tank can get. Cardiac Overdrive reminds us of Orisa’s ultimate before the rework. Whenever a team wants to push a particular target or engages in an aggressive team fight, this ability will come in handy.

Cardiac Overdrive allows Mauga and his teammates to take reduced damage within a 10.5-meter radius. Moreover, your allies will get healed by dealing significant damage to adversaries in Overwatch 2 when this ability is in use.

It means this skill might give them an additional advantage in winning a team fight. Proper utilization of this ability depends on the distance and HP of your enemy.

Furthermore, even if the team composition lacks proper primary Support, this ability will help them to fulfill the need. But, the only drawback of the ability is it doesn’t generate any ultimate charge.

Cage-Fight

Last but not least, Cage Fight is another overpowered ability that is essential in mastering Mauga in Overwatch 2. It’s one of the deadliest ultimate and it allows him to trap all his adversaries with a chain within the vicinity (7 meters precisely) inside a cylindrical fighting arena. Also, this ability makes Mauga an unstoppable force since he gets an unlimited ammo supply.

Mauga can utilize his ability while fighting against numerous low HP targets as it will prevent them from escaping any intense scenario. However, he can use it for his safety as he can escape from intense situations by trapping the adversaries inside a barrier. It will be a cakewalk for him to complete this task because neither heals nor bullets can penetrate the 1,500 HP barrier.

On the other hand, this ultimate can be combined with other ultimates, namely, Reaper’s Death Blossom, Pharah’s Rocker Barrage, Bastion’s Artilleries, and more to secure a team kill in Overwatch 2.

This concludes with a few pointers that might help you to dominate the arena. However, Mauga in Overwatch 2 requires a significant time of practice to get perfect like any other Heroes from the game's roster. Depending on your playstyle you should be the one to choose when to use the abilities and when to use only your railguns to kill any adversary.

