How to obtain the Blood Rain Bow in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Blood Rain Bow in Assassin's Creed Shadows is one of the several legendary weapons for Yasuke that you can acquire while exploring Feudal Japan. It is a reward for conquering a particular duel as part of a side quest and is one of the best bows if you always want to keep your supply of arrows topped up.
This article guides you on how to acquire the titular Blood Rain Bow in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
The Blood Rain Bow can only be obtained by defeating Nagano Saemon as part of the Nobutsuna's Students side quest. Nobutsuna Sensei will be accessible to Yasuke during "An Education" main quest. Following this, if players talk to him a second time, they will unlock the side quest Nobutsuna's Students.
Saemon can be found in the northwestern region of Sotomo Gate in Sotomo Cove, Wakasa. It will be on the northwestern side of the world map. Upon reaching the objective marker, you'll find a trail of dead bodies. Follow it to reach your target.
Do note that there are times when you might not find the student at the mentioned locations. In such a case, it is better to use your scouts to locate them.
In this fight, you'll need to defeat Saemon with the bow that'll be given to you. Thankfully, the weapon is potent in its damage. The main challenge you'll face here is trying to hit Saemon, he'll jump around the arena and use smoke bombs to distract you. Use the cover provided and just focus on hitting your shots. Saemon will fall soon enough.
Killing him will reward you with the Blood Rain Bow in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Blood Rain Bow stats (at Level 33)
- Rarity: Legendary
- Weapon DPS: 1614
- Headshot DPS: 3912
- Ability Damage: 7042
Perks:
- 100% chance to loot arrows from dead bodies
- One engraving slot (use the Hideout's Blacksmith to engrave a perk of your choice)
That is all you need to know about the Blood Rain Bow in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
