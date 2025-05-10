How to obtain Cyrodilic Brandy in Oblivion Remastered

Cyrodilic Brandy in Oblivion Remastered is an item you'll require to start the Daedric Prince Sanguine's quest. The liquor is readily available across a few stores but it will cost quite a bit of gold, so don't go in with empty pockets. Moreover, the drink isn't just a story item. It offers a small amount of temporar buffs when consumed.
This article guides you on places in the game where you can buy the Cyrodilic Brandy.
Where to obtain Cyrodilic Brandy in Oblivion Remastered
While you might be able to loot or steal the titular liquor from something or someone, the most convenient way purchasing it. The brandy can be bought from a few stores.
Here are all the places that have it on sale:
- The Gilded Carafe, Imperial City Market District
- The Main Ingredient, Imperial City Market District
- The Lonely Suitor Lodge, Bravil
Cyrodilic Brandy in Oblivion Remastered will be priced at 145-155 gold per bottle, based on your Mercantile Skill and how well you can persuade the storekeepers .
If you don't have any money and want to steal it instead, here are the locations where a bottle of the same will be found:
- Lazare Milvan's House's bedroom upstairs, Skingrad
- Odiil Farm, southeastern road of Chorrol
- Upstairs in Rythe Lythandas' House, Cheydinhal
- Can appear as a drop from Dremora in Oblivion Gates
Perks of Cyrodilic Brandy
Here are the perks that consuming one bottle of Cyrodilic Brandy in Oblivion Remastered will grant you:
- Fortify 20 points of Fatigue for 30 seconds
- Fortify 10 points of Endurance for 30 seconds
- Drain 10 points of Strength for 30 seconds
Shrine of Sanguine location
If you want to acquire Sanguine's Rose, you must reach the shrine of the Daedric Prince and provide the brandy to the Daedra statue. This will open up a quest that must be completed. If you want a detailed guide on the same, check out our walkthrough on acquiring Sanguine's Rose.
That was all about Cyrodilic Brandy in Oblivion Remastered along with its uses and perks.
