How to obtain Cyrodilic Brandy in Oblivion Remastered

Cyrodilic Brandy in Oblivion Remastered is an item you'll require to start the Daedric Prince Sanguine's quest. The liquor is readily available across a few stores but it will cost quite a bit of gold, so don't go in with empty pockets. Moreover, the drink isn't just a story item. It offers a small amount of temporar buffs when consumed.

Ad

This article guides you on places in the game where you can buy the Cyrodilic Brandy.

Where to obtain Cyrodilic Brandy in Oblivion Remastered

Cyrodilic Brandy (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

While you might be able to loot or steal the titular liquor from something or someone, the most convenient way purchasing it. The brandy can be bought from a few stores.

Ad

Trending

Claudette Perrick, the owner of The Gilded Carafe (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Here are all the places that have it on sale:

Ad

The Gilded Carafe, Imperial City Market District

The Main Ingredient, Imperial City Market District

The Lonely Suitor Lodge, Bravil

Cyrodilic Brandy in Oblivion Remastered will be priced at 145-155 gold per bottle, based on your Mercantile Skill and how well you can persuade the storekeepers .

If you don't have any money and want to steal it instead, here are the locations where a bottle of the same will be found:

Lazare Milvan's House's bedroom upstairs, Skingrad

Odiil Farm, southeastern road of Chorrol

Upstairs in Rythe Lythandas' House, Cheydinhal

Can appear as a drop from Dremora in Oblivion Gates

Ad

Perks of Cyrodilic Brandy

Here are the perks that consuming one bottle of Cyrodilic Brandy in Oblivion Remastered will grant you:

Fortify 20 points of Fatigue for 30 seconds

Fortify 10 points of Endurance for 30 seconds

Drain 10 points of Strength for 30 seconds

Shrine of Sanguine location

If you want to acquire Sanguine's Rose, you must reach the shrine of the Daedric Prince and provide the brandy to the Daedra statue. This will open up a quest that must be completed. If you want a detailed guide on the same, check out our walkthrough on acquiring Sanguine's Rose.

Ad

That was all about Cyrodilic Brandy in Oblivion Remastered along with its uses and perks.

Check out our other articles on The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remastered:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.