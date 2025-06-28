How to obtain Lockpicks in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Lockpicks in Persona 5: The Phantom X are an important item for players who want to acquire all the rewards a region has to offer. Many areas in the game include locked chests that contain rare loot. Thus, acquiring them can help you get stronger more quickly. However, the tool for unlocking them isn't available in shops. You'll need to put some effort into crafting them instead.

This article teaches you how to craft Lockpicks in the game.

How to create Lockpicks in Persona 5: The Phantom X

The Second Hand Shop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || SEGA)

The crafting recipe for a lockpick involves three different materials. You can buy them all from the Second Hand Shop in the Shopping section. Here's what is required to craft one lockpick:

1 x Aluminum Sheet - Cost: 100 Yen

- Cost: 100 Yen 1 x Mercury - Cost: 500 Yen

Cost: 500 Yen 1 x Moissanite - Cost: 1200 Yen

The Workbench (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || SEGA)

After you've acquired all materials, navigate to the Workbench at Home. From there, open the crafting menu and select the Lockpick. Press the craft option and you'll successfully create one.

Lockpicks in Persona 5: The Phantom X are incredibly useful. Hence, you should aim to have 6-10 of them every time you enter the Metaverse.

If you don't have enough money to buy the items for a lockpick, there are a couple of ways you can earn it. You can spend Action Points to work at the Convenience Store, Flower Shop, or Soup Bowl Deli when a "Big Reward" sign is displayed above them. Doing so will reward you with around 10,000+ cash alongside other materials. You can also form bonds with your friends. Increasing your synergies with them will reward you with some cash whenever it ranks up.

How to use Lockpicks in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Areas will often contain chests that have a shiny gold aura above them. Interact with it and you'll get the option to unlock them using a Lockpick. Lockpicks in Persona 5: The Phantom X are a single-use tool, so opening a chest with one will remove it from your inventory.

Locked chests often include useful rewards like training and reinforcement materials, Meta Jewels, Konpaku Gems, and 4-Star Weapons.

