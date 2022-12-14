Call of Duty Warzone 2 was released by Activision a few weeks after its campaign multiplayer title, Modern Warfare 2, had grand success and achieved record-breaking sales. Both games feature a highly detailed visual element and a realistic combat experience.

Limited Time Events (LTEs) are special as they introduce a new game mode, sometimes followed by rewards, and can only be played till the event lasts. Each of these usually signifies an occasion celebrated in-game with a fun game mode. Warzone 2 will feature the Warzone Cup event, as the Football World Cup is currently taking place.

Read on to find the method players can use to participate and play in the Warzone Cup Limited Time Event in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 new football game mode

Activision has tirelessly worked to provide the player base with the best in-game features and playable content. Some of the upcoming skin bundles that contain weapon skins and character cosmetics feature the festive colors of Christmas and welcome the winter holidays.

Similarly, the publisher prefers to introduce Limited Time Events (LTE) or Limited Time Modes (LTM) that can be played on its active schedule. These are released for a short duration, after which they are removed from the game and become inaccessible to the players.

Warzone Cup

The Warzone Cup will be featured in Activision’s latest Battle Royale alongside the release of the Season 1 Reloaded update on December 14, 2022, at 6 pm GMT/ 11:30 pm IST/ 8 pm CEST.

The game mode seems to be highly influenced by the game design of Rocket League, a famous vehicle-based football game. The mode introduced in Warzone 2 will have a few key differences that are expected to make it an enjoyable one and bring back a huge chunk of the fun element to the game.

Warzone Cup details

The field will be set up with two large goalposts and a huge football. Two teams will be pitted against each other with tricked-out ATVs that can shoot out pulses and push forward.

Each team will have three members, making up the total population on the field of six operators. Players can pick up shock sticks from the ground and throw them at opposing team members to disrupt their playstyle and steal the ball back.

The matches will have a time lock of five minutes in which the team with the highest number of goals wins. The game mode will also have a goal cap where the first team to score five will win and be rerouted to the match queue. The venue for this game mode will be the Al Easima field, as it is the home field for one of the rival teams of Al Mazrah’s Football Club.

There are no participation criteria for the upcoming Warzone Cup game mode in Warzone 2, and players can access the event and queue up for a thrilling football match. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and weapon build guides as we follow all the stories around Activision.

