How to turn in Hoarah Loux's Remembrance in Elden Ring

Elden Ring has no shortage of bosses. Players will find many bosses lurking in catacombs, caves, and ruined castles of the Lands Between. Some are entirely optional, serving as a source of Runes. Others, like Godrick the Grafted, are directly related to the story.

Bosses like Godrick and even Malenia are major characters in the story and almost always provide players with a special item upon defeat called a Remembrance. These items are identical to the Boss Souls from Dark Souls.

A Remembrance can be used to obtain Runes or can be presented to Enia in the Roundtable Hold in order to unlock its power.

Taking the Hoarah Loux’s Remembrance to Enia in Elden Ring

To turn in the Remembrance of Hoarah Loux, players will need to pay a visit to Enia.

Enia is a Finger Reader, similar to the various Palm Readers found across the Lands Between. She is also dressed like the Palm Readers. The only noticeable difference is her smaller stature.

Enia is found behind a locked door within the Roundtable Hold. To speak with her, players will have to defeat Godrick the Grafted.

This will unlock the door near the Site of Grace in the Roundtable Hold. Enia will be sitting to the right of the Two Fingers at the end of the room.

Upon offering the Remembrance of Hoarah Loux to Enia, she will give you a choice between two craftable items. For Hoarah Loux’s Remembrance, you can choose between the Axe of Godfrey or the “Hoarah Loux’s Earthshaker” Ash of War.

The Axe of Godfrey is a huge axe that requires 42 Strength and 14 Dexterity to wield. It also scales with both attributes. Its special skill, Regal Roar, produces a shockwave that can’t be blocked and raises a player's attack power. To upgrade the Axe of Godfrey, players need Somber Smithing Stones.

Hoarah Loux’s Earthshaker is an Ash of War skill that can be equipped to any melee armament. When equipped, the player can slam both of their hands on the ground to create a shockwave and deal damage to enemies around them. Players can perform up to two consecutive shockwaves.

To loot Hoarah Loux’s Remembrance in Elden Ring, players will have to defeat the boss at Leyndell, Capital of Ash, which is generally end-game territory. Since Hoarah Loux isn’t an optional boss, players will have to face him at some point in the game.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh