How to unlock Ana Vega in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2

Ana Vega is a new Operator in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone. She will join the games' roster in Season 4 along with Nikto, Izanami, Butch, and more. Although new to the series, Ana has quite an interesting backstory, with players anticipating her arrival. Once released, she will be accessible across all game modes, including Multiplayer, Spec Ops, and Battle Royale.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone's Season 4 update is just around the corner. The upcoming Season is set to introduce a host of new content to the two titles, including new maps, game modes, weapons, limited-time events, and more. However, some of the most intriguing additions in the forthcoming Season pertain to the characters.

This guide will take a closer look at Ana Vega in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone and discuss the procedure for acquiring the new Operator in the two titles.

How to get Ana Vega Operator skin in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2

Ana Vega will arrive in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 in Season 4. She will be a part of a bundle that can be acquired from the in-game store. Although the price for her bundle or its content is yet to be revealed, based on previous trends, one can speculate that it will fetch a price of 2400 CP, around $20 in real currency.

Hence before acquiring Ana Vega, you must have enough COD points. If you don't have the required COD points, you can simply purchase them from your client's respective stores, i.e., Battle.net and Steam for PC gamers, PlayStation Store for PS4 and PS5 users, and Microsoft Store for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S players.

Once you have the required amount of CP, simply head into the in-game store when Season 4 launches and purchase the bundle. Doing so will unlock the Ana Vega Operator skin across Warzone and Modern Warfare 2.

Who is Ana Vega in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2

Ana Vega (Image via Activision)

As mentioned earlier, Ana Vega is a new Operator in the franchise that joins the two titles in the upcoming Season 4 update. According to the official Call of Duty blog, she lived quite an interesting life before arriving in the games.

Ana Vega is from Cuba, where her parents served as paramedics and in the army, helping save countless lives. However, during an operation in Urzikstan, she lost both her parents and never came to know them properly.

Knowing her parents' legacy, she decided to follow in their footsteps. As for her academics, she graduated from the United States Military Academy and joined the Army’s Combat Medic Specialist Training Program soon after. She had shown remarkable performances therein and soon reserved herself a spot in the Special Forces unit with the 75th Ranger Regiment.

Her accomplishments didn't stop there. Soon she joined the Task Force Pineapple and, just like her parents, helped save countless lives in the conflicts of Central-West Asia. Due to her heroic endeavors, she earned the Combat Medical Badge.

Ana now works alongside PMCs and continues her humanitarian efforts for a better life worldwide.

That's everything about Ana Vega and her Operator skin at the moment. However, it is worth noting that these bundles rotate in and out of the store frequently and may be unavailable post-Season 4.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone Season 4 will launch on June 14, 2023. The update will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

