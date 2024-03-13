The Calavera Reaper skin in Overwatch 2 has been added to the latest wave of Twitch Drops for the Season 9 mid-season update. It is exclusively available as a Twitch Drop reward. Players have to link their Blizzard accounts with Twitch to get their hands on the free skin.

Blizzard's initiative of introducing free skins as Twitch rewards has been extremely profitable for players, resulting in a very content fanbase.

This article provides a step-by-step guide to unlocking the Calavera Reaper skin in Overwatch 2 and all the necessary details regarding linking your Battle.net account with Twitch.

How to get Calavera Reaper skin in Overwatch 2

As mentioned above, the Calavera Reaper skin in Overwatch 2 is an exclusive Twitch drop reward introduced with the mid-season update for Season 9. Along with this Epic rarity skin, Blizzard Entertainment has also added three other rewards that you will earn as you complete the progression for the Calavera Reaper skin.

Here is a detailed list of all the rewards on offer and the watch time required to earn all of them:

Epic Reaper Voice Line : Two hours of watch time

Two hours of watch time Epic Calavera Name Card : Four hours of watch time

: Four hours of watch time Epic Danza de los Diablos Reaper Emote : Six hours watch time

: Six hours watch time Calavera Reaper Epic Skin: Nine hours of watch time

After you complete the watch time requirements for the given items, head towards the 'Drops and Rewards' tab under the profile drop-down menu and proceed to claim them.

Note: The items will not be shown in your in-game inventory until you claim the rewards from Twitch's 'Drops and Rewards' tab.

How to get Overwatch 2 Season 9 mid-season Twitch drops

To get the Overwatch 2 Season 9 mid-season Twitch drops, you must have your Twitch account linked with Battle.net (PC) or with your respective console account (PlayStation or Xbox). The process is fairly straightforward. Here's a step-by-step guide:

Open Twitch.tv on your browser of choice. Log in with your pre-existing account. If you don't have an account yet, sign up. Click on your profile icon and locate the 'Settings' tab. Proceed to the 'Connections' tab. Locate Battle.net or your respective console options for PlayStation and Xbox. Click on the 'Connect' button, and complete the forms as initiated by Twitch.

After connecting your Overwatch 2 account with Twitch, you will be able to earn any upcoming drops initiated by Blizzard Entertainment. All you will need to do is tune in to officially recognized gameplay streams.

That's all there is to know about earning the Calavera Reaper skin in Overwatch 2. For related news, check the links below:

