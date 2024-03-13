How to unlock Ein Wrecking Ball skin for free in Overwatch 2

Blizzard Entertainment introduced the Ein Wrecking Ball skin for free in the Overwatch 2 Cowboy Bebop crossover event. Cosplaying a Welsh Corgi from the Cowboy Bebop Anime universe, the cosmetic has received a lot of love from the community, and almost every player has been dying to get their hands on it.

This article provides you with a guide to unlocking the brand-new Overwatch 2 Cowboy Bebop crossover skin for free, along with any other relevant details.

How to get Ein Wrecking Ball skin for free in Overwatch 2

To get your hands on the free Ein Wrecking Ball skin in Overwatch 2, you must complete 11 event-exclusive challenges. Completing them will not only yield the free skin but also a ton of other rewards.

Here is a list of all the challenges in the event:

The Real Folk Blues: Complete five Cowboy Bebop event challenges —> 2,500 Battle Pass XP and Ein Weapon Charm Bang!: Deal 5,000 critical damage —> 2,500 Battle Pass XP Eye Of The Present: Earn 30 eliminations/assists from within 15 meters —> 2,500 Battle Pass XP Bounty Hunter I: Complete 12 games. Wins grant double progress —> 2,500 Battle Pass XP Bounty Hunter III: Complete 36 games. Wins grant double progress —> 2,500 Battle Pass XP Jazzin' It Up: Deal 10,000 damage with abilities (Excludes Total Mayhem and co-op modes) —> 2,500 Battle Pass XP Swingin' Save: Earn 40 assists/saves (Excludes Total Mayhem and co-op modes) —> 2,500 Battle Pass XP Carry That Weight: Complete 11 Cowboy Bebop event challenges —> 2,500 Battle Pass XP and Ein Wrecking Ball skin Be-Bopped!: Use your ultimate 30 times (Excludes Total Mayhem and co-op modes) —>2,500 Battle Pass XP Honky Tonk Helper: Heal 30,000 damage (Excludes Total Mayhem and co-op modes) —> 2,500 Battle Pass XP Bounty Hunter II: Complete 24 games. Wins grant double progress —> 2,500 Battle Pass XP and Ein Player Icon See You Space Cowboy…: Complete 48 games. Wins grant double progress —> 2,500 Battle Pass XP Eye Of The Past: Earn 30 eliminations/assists beyond 15 meters —> 2,500 Battle Pass XP Vicious Showdown: Contest/capture objectives for 500 seconds —> 2,500 Battle Pass XP

After successfully completing 11 out of these 14 challenges, you will get your hands on the Ein Wrecking Ball skin in the Overwatch 2 Cowboy Bebop crossover event.

