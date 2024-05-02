How to unlock the Cyber Magician suit in Stellar Blade

Cyber Magician Suit in Stellar Blade is one of many cosmetic gear that you will come across. This highly stylized suit is inspired by anime characters known as “bunny girls.” Just like other cosmetic gear, such as the Black Pearl Nano Suit in Stellar Blade, Cyber Magician Suit doesn’t provide any stat boosts or benefits in combat.

The process of getting the Cyber Magician Suit in Stellar Blade is quite tricky if you aren’t familiar with the steps. You will first need to travel across the wasteland and locate a specific chest. But opening this chest is also challenging, as you must first complete a quick targeting puzzle. This article explains how to get the suit.

Steps to unlock the Cyber Magician Suit in Stellar Blade

The process of collecting the Cyber Magician Suit in Stellar Blade is divided into two parts. First, travel across the Wasteland. Head towards its northeastern corner and you will eventually reach a place called the Wasteland Basin. In this area, you will have to look for a puzzle.

Visit this location on the map to access the puzzle (Image via Sony)

It is a standard trolley and pressure plate puzzle. To complete it, you will have to move and place the trolleys on the pressure plates. Doing this will activate a shooting challenge. Then, climb the rope that will appear near you and prepare for the challenge.

After climbing the rope, you will see a chest with the number 10 on it, which will be inaccessible. After interacting with it, you will have to shoot 10 targets while ignoring the red ones. If you have successfully shot them all, the chest will open and you will finally the Cyber Magician Suit in Stellar Blade.

The Cyber Magician is an exterior Nano suit that has no special properties or stat boost. However, according to the in-game description, it has stealth drives on each wrist. This suggests, lore-wise, that this suit can be used for extreme stealth so you can easily steal from others.

There are many other Nano suits available in Stellar Blade. While all are extremely well-designed and give the player's character a great new look, they are practically useless. Also, the revealing nature of the Nano Suits stirred up many controversies pre-release, but the team behind Stellar Blade was adamant about not adding any significant censorship to the full release of Stellar Blade.

