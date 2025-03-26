How to unlock everything in WWE 2K25 MyRise

Unlocking all the content in WWE 2K25’s MyRISE mode requires strategic decisions and multiple playthroughs. MyRISE features various rewards tied to your character’s personality, choices during key story moments, and performance in Live Events. To unlock everything efficiently, you’ll need to explore different story paths and adjust your strategy based on the rewards.

This guide will explain how to unlock every character, outfit, arena, and move in the most efficient way possible.

MyRISE Unlockables Overview

MyRISE unlockables are divided into two main types. First, story-based unlockables are tied to the decisions you make during the MyRISE storyline. Second, Live Event unlockables are earned by performing well in matches and reaching specific star milestones.

1) Live event unlockables

Play Live matches to unlock rewards (Image via 2K Games || YouTube/@BottomTier)

Live Events allow you to replay matches to build up stars. The more exciting and well-executed the match, the more stars you will earn. High star ratings require using a variety of moves, delivering impactful finishers, and generating drama through kickouts and reversals.

To earn stars quickly, focus on using different combinations of moves and signature finishers. Avoid repeating the same moves too often, as variety increases the match rating. Using weapons and creating high-risk moments like near falls and comebacks will also boost your score.

Live Event rewards are tied to the total number of stars you accumulate. Here is a list of unlockables based on the cumulative stars earned:

20 Stars – Super Cena and his MyFACTION Card

28 Stars – Chase and his MyFACTION Card

38 Stars – La Congrejita Loca and her MyFACTION Card

46 Stars – Cole Quinn and his MyFACTION Card

62 Stars – Meilee "Fanny" Fan and her MyFACTION Card

70 Stars – Ava Moreno and her MyFACTION Card

78 Stars – Psycho Sally and her MyFACTION Card

86 Stars – El Ordinario and his MyFACTION Card

94 Stars – El Mago Jr and his MyFACTION Card

124 Stars – The Manifestation, her MyFACTION Card, and the Soul Siphon Payback

132 Stars – Hector Flores and his MyFACTION Card

140 Stars – Odyssey Rift and his MyFACTION Card

148 Stars – Geneva Rose MyFACTION Card

164 Stars – Barron Blade MyFACTION Card

180 Stars – Zero MyFACTION Card

210 Stars – Judgment Day R-Truth and his MyFACTION Card

235 Stars – "Demon" Finn Balor Mutiny Attire and his MyFACTION Card

280 Stars – DDP '98 "Diamond" Skin Attire and his MyFACTION Card

Playing through the Live Events after your character’s attributes are upgraded will make it easier to reach high star ratings.

2) Story-based unlockables

Story-based unlockables are tied to your character’s personality type and the choices you make throughout the MyRISE storyline. The three personality types are bold and brash, comedic and fun, and scheming and calculated.

To unlock everything, you will need to play through MyRISE with each personality type and make different choices during key moments in the storyline.

3) A New Era story rewards

These are unlocked at the start of MyRISE regardless of the personality type you select. You will unlock Attribute Points, the Triple H Suit Bundle (Attire), and the Nick Aldis Suit Bundle (Attire).

4) Unite story rewards

The rewards you earn depend on the personality type you select for your second character. If you choose the bold and brash personality type, you will unlock the NXT Arena – Mutiny, the NXT Unity Tag Championship, and the Kidnapped Manager entrance motion.

If you choose the comedic and fun personality type, you will unlock the NXT Arena – Mutiny, the NXT Unity Tag Championship, the Unify Tag Team Championship, and the Whirlwind Splash double team move.

If you choose the scheming and calculated personality type, you will unlock the NXT Arena – Mutiny, the NXT Unity Tag Championship, and the Whirlwind Splash double team move.

5) Investigate story rewards

You can also play as a female wrestler (Image via 2K Games || YouTube/@BottomTier)

The rewards from the Investigate storyline are linked to the personality type of your Men’s Division character.

Choosing the bold and brash personality type will unlock the NXT Mutiny Championship and the NXT Mutiny Championship Destroyed.

Choosing the comedic and fun personality type will unlock the Clown Horn, Clown Shoe, Juggling Pin, Lollipop, Carnival Hammer, and Clown Chair as weapons.

Choosing the scheming and calculated personality type will unlock the WCW nWo Souled Out 1997 Arena and the Women's nWo Shirt attire.

6) Defend story rewards

These rewards are unlocked automatically regardless of your choices. You will unlock Attribute Points, the NXT Arena – No Mercy – Mutiny, and the CM Punk Mutiny Attire.

7) Rally story rewards

The Rally storyline presents you with key decisions about which WWE Superstars to recruit for your Survivor Series team. Your choices will determine the rewards you unlock.

Recruiting Seth Rollins unlocks his "The Shield" Jacket and Top, the Seth Rollins Casual Attire, and the Seth Rollins MyRISE Casual MyFACTION Card.

Recruiting Jey Uso or Drew McIntyre will only unlock Attribute Points.

Recruiting Cody Rhodes on a second MyRISE playthrough will unlock Raw 2011, WrestleMania 31 (Day and Night), Stardust, John Cena '12, and Randy Orton '15.

Recruiting Becky Lynch unlocks the Becky Lynch Casual Attire, Bayley '15 Bundle, Asuka Mutiny Attire, and Becky Lynch’s Irish Dance entrance motion.

Recruiting Jade Cargill unlocks the Jade Cargill Casual Attire.

Recruiting Charlotte Flair unlocks the Charlotte Flair '14, '17, and '19 Bundles, along with the Natalya '14 Bundle.

Recruiting Rhea Ripley on a second playthrough unlocks Rhea Ripley '17 and Rhea Ripley '20.

8) Reclaim story rewards

The Reclaim story unlockables depend on which group you recruit to help reclaim WWE.

Recruiting WWE Legends unlocks Alundra Blayze, DDP, Scott Steiner, and the Big Poppa Pump MyFACTION Card.

Recruiting Indie Wrestlers unlocks Josie Jane, Paragon Jay Pierce, and their MyFACTION Cards.

Recruiting Past 2K MyPlayers unlocks the Motion Capture Studio Arena and the Buzz, LJ, Lock, Captain, and Dark Horse MyFACTION Cards.

When you defeat Mutiny with your allies, you will unlock Attribute Points and the WrestleMania – MyRISE 2K25 Arena.

Finishing the Conquer storyline unlocks the Raw Arena – Mutiny, SmackDown Arena – Mutiny, MutinyMania Arena, Bayley’s Mutiny Attire, Kevin Owens’s Mutiny Attire, and the Throne Smash entrance motion.

How Many Times Do You Need to Play MyRISE?

To unlock everything, you need to play through MyRISE at least four times. Both your Men’s and Women’s Division characters need to have all three personality types in different playthroughs. The second character in the division you didn’t select at the start also needs to have each personality type in different runs.

The fourth playthrough is primarily for cleaning up any missed unlocks. After three runs, most of the remaining rewards will be tied to personality combinations or story decisions that you haven’t tried yet.

Plan your playthroughs ahead of time by deciding which personality types to assign to your characters in each run. Focus on unlocking the core story rewards and Live Event unlockables in your first run.

In subsequent runs, target specific story decisions and personality types to fill in the gaps. Try to keep track of which story paths and rewards you’ve already completed to avoid repeating choices unnecessarily.

