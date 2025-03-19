How to unlock Frozen Seer Lifeweaver skin in Overwatch 2 for free

If you're looking to obtain the Frozen Seer Lifeweaver skin in Overwatch 2 without spending a dime, you're in luck. Blizzard Entertainment is giving away this Legendary skin for free. However, unlike typical in-game rewards or Twitch Drops, this one requires completing a Discord Quest, which may be confusing for some players.

This guide explains how to get the Frozen Seer Lifeweaver skin in Overwatch 2.

How to get the Frozen Seer Lifeweaver skin in Overwatch 2

Unlike regular free skins that appear in challenges or events, this one is tied to the Discord Quest feature. To unlock it, all you need to do is watch a short Overwatch 2 video on Discord and claim your reward.

Here’s how:

Launch Discord and look for the Discover icon at the bottom left of the app, right next to your avatar.

Click it, and it will take you to the Quests page.

Scroll down until you spot the Overwatch 2 banner.

Once you find the Overwatch 2 Quest, click "Start Video Quest."

Watch the full one-minute video.

When the video finishes, the "Claim Reward" button will become available. Click it and copy the code that appears on the screen.

Getting the code is the first step. You must then redeem it on Battle.net to unlock the skin in-game. Follow these steps:

Open your browser and go to the Battle.net website.

Log in with your Overwatch 2 account.

Click on "Account Settings" (found under your profile icon).

Select the "Redeem Code" option.

Paste the code you copied from Discord and hit Redeem.

Ad

Once you complete these steps, the Frozen Seer Lifeweaver skin will appear in your Hero Gallery in Overwatch 2. This special Discord Quest is available until April 24, 2025, so you have plenty of time to grab the skin. However, since promotions like these don’t come around often, we advise completing it quickly in case of any unexpected changes.

