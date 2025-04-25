The Loki Shin Sagi-Shi skin was made available in Marvel Rivals on April 24, 2025. Inspired by the Demon Days series by renowned Japanese artist Peach Momoko, the cosmetic reimagines the God of Mischief with a divine twist. Featuring a white and green palette with mythological motifs, the costume wraps Loki in ornate armor with a feathery overcoat and a wooden staff.

Ad

This article provides a brief walkthrough for unlocking the Loki Shin Sagi-Shi costume in Marvel Rivals.

Steps to unlock Loki Shin Sagi-Shi skin in Marvel Rivals

Follow these steps to unlock the Loki Shin Sagi-Shi skin in Marvel Rivals:

On PC, open Marvel Rivals on your preferred platform (Epic Games or Steam) and hit Launch. On consoles (PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S), launch the game from your home screen.

Log in to your account.

In the Main Menu, click on the Store tab.

Head to the Costumes or the Featured tab.

Select the Loki Shin Sagi-Shi cosmetic.

Click on the yellow button on the left side of the screen, showing the price, and confirm your purchase. You will then have unlocked the skin in the game.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: Marvel Rivals unveils new skins for Hela and Loki, and they look divine

The Loki Shin Sagi-Shi skin is part of a new collaboration between Marvel and Peach Momoko’s celebrated Demon Days. This cosmetic transforms Loki into a mystical figure, replacing his usual sleek green and gold look with a stylized white and green Japanese attire.

The game’s official X account recently shared a dialogue teasing the design:

Ad

"Whispers of that mysterious figure roaming Kirisaki Mountain have never abated. Folktales abound—a guardian to some, a menace to others. Some even insist he's nothing more than a mere mortal. But tonight, as the entire mountain range becomes shrouded in a crimson mist and legions of Yokai spill forth, all suspicion turns to that mysterious figure in the fog…."

Ad

The costume can be bought as part of the Shin Sagi-Shi bundle, which contains the following other items:

MVP Animation: A distinct victory pose or sequence showcasing Loki’s new look

Nameplate: A unique nameplate to customize your in-game profile

Emote: An emote that matches the skin's unique look

Spray: An in-game spray with the Shin Sagi-Shi design

Also read: Marvel Rivals Customized Color Costumes

Price

The Loki Shin Sagi-Shi cosmetic is available to purchase separately for 2,000 Units. Alternatively, you can buy it as part of the Shin Sagi-Shi bundle for a discounted price of 2,200 Units.

Ad

Cosmetic showcase (Image via NetEase Games)

You can obtain Units in Marvel Rivals through real-money purchases or by playing the game and completing challenges.

Ad

Check out our other articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Das Akash Das is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Though Akash has a master’s degree in biotechnology and years of experience working as a research associate and graphics designer, his love of video games has driven him to choose a career as a gaming journalist.



It was the venerable Call of Duty and Need for Speed franchises that sparked his love for the medium. Presently, he prefers multiplayer experiences like Valorant and regards renowned YouTuber Shroud as an inspiration.



Apart from gaming, Akash enjoys traveling, go-karting, and long drives. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.