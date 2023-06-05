How to unlock Marisa's alternate costume in Street Fighter 6

Capcom's fighting-game series added six new characters to its roster of fighters in Street Fighter 6. Among the fresh additions is the physically imposing Marisa, who towers above most others at 6'8. Like all the others, she has two outfits that can be used in-game. Her default option, which is immediately available, and a second outfit that needs to be unlocked before it can be used.

There are two ways for you to unlock her second costume. The first is through the use of Fighter Coins, which you can get with real money. However, if you do not want to spend to unlock her alternate costume, you can unlock it in the World Tour mode.

Looking for Marisa in Street Fighter 6's World Tour mode

Likes: Worthy Opponents, Ossobuco, Fine Arts

Hates: Heights



Street Fighter 6's World Tour mode is a story-focused, single-player, open-world RPG in Street Fighter 6. The first step to unlocking Marisa's alternate costume is by looking for her and having her become your master in this game mode.

You'll fnd her early on in Chapter 3 through the mission The Search for the Bag. It starts with you looking for Bosch, whom you met at the beginning of Street Fighter 6's World Tour and was last seen carrying a bag. The mission begins by tasking you to speak to the police during the day.

Head to a Hangout and wait until daytime then speak with the police officers, who will then direct you to China Town to find Bosch. Go to the alley close to where you can find Chun-Li.

Walk down the alley and deal with the enemies here. Once you've defeated them, climb up the ladder and speak with an NPC called Boluo and ask him about Bosch. He won't have any information on the latter's location, but he will help you out with looking for a bag similar to the one Bosch had when you last saw him.

Bosch will direct you to Skywalk Lane to speak with a counterfeiter called Leonardo. You will end up facing several Mad Gear Gang members on your way to him, so be ready to fight. After defeating them, you'll find Leonardo hanging on top of a ladder at the end of an alley — the exact area will be indicated on your map.

Leonardo will task you with getting materials for the bag, and they are with two NPC's, both called Roughest Rider. You'll have to fight and defeat both of them, but make sure to get ready for several fights as you'll encounter Mad Gear members on your way to each of the Roughest Riders. Return to Leonardo after defeating both of them, who will then send you to find one more piece of material for the bag, which can only be found in Italy.

Once you are ready, travel to Italy. A cutscene will play upon arrival and introduce you to Marisa. She has the last piece of the material you need for the bag, but you will have to fight her for it. Regardless of if you win or lose, you'll be rewarded with Marisa becoming your master and with the material needed to finish The Search for the Bag.

Raising your bond with Marisa in Street Fighter 6

The next step towards unlocking Marisa's alternate outfit for use in Street Fighter 6's other game modes is to raise your bond with her to the maximum level. There is more than one way for you to do this.

The first way is by giving her gifts — Marisa's favorite gift to receive is the Cold Tomato Soup. You can give this to her an unlimited number of times, but since it will cost you some Zenny, make sure you have enough.

The second way is to raise her fighting style's level. In order to do so, equip her moves onto your created character, which would have become available since she became your master. Using these moves during fights will raise her fighting style's level and as this happens, you will unlock more interactions with her, including sparring sessions. Take part in these interactions and your bond will be at the maximum level in no time.

Once your bond with her reaches its maximum level, her secondary outfit becomes unlocked for you to use in the other game modes in Street Fighter 6.

Play the World Tour mode or play as Marisa in Street Fighter 6, available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

