How to unlock the Nightsting TAQ-V weapon blueprint in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2? All attachments explored

The Call of Duty Season 3 update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 commenced on April 12th, 2023, and introduced the new Nightsting weapon blueprint for the TAQ-V weapon battle rifle that players can unlock for free. From loading screens and player cards to vehicle and operator skins, the limited-time Trophy Hunt event has plenty of fantastic prizes that players wouldn't dare to miss.

The third season of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 also introduced plenty of exciting new content, including two new weapons, the return of Plunder game mode, new Multiplayer maps and Gunfight game mode, Valeria and Alejandro as playable operators, and much more to come.

Nightsting TAQ-V weapon blueprint: How to unlock in Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Battle Rifles are a unique weapon class introduced with Modern Warfare 2 and also featured in Warzone 2, walking the fine line between the automatic nature of assault rifles and the lethality of marksman rifles.

Among the handful of battle rifles in the game, the TAQ-V has been the most dominant of them all, and with the Trophy Hunt event, players can unlock a brand new weapon blueprint for this hard-hitter for free.

Called the Nightsting, players must earn 120 Trophies to redeem this weapon blueprint from the Events tab. Trophies can be achieved by playing either Multiplayer, Warzone 2 or DMZ game modes, each with its limit on how many trophies one can earn in a single match.

In Multiplayer, players can earn Trophies by eliminating opponents and looting the Trophies they drop. However, in Warzone 2 and DMZ, players must deposit them at specific stations or win the match (exfil for DMZ) to claim the Trophies.

All attachments explored in the Nightstring TAQ-V weapon blueprint

The Nightsting weapon blueprint in Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Fashioned for canted laser aiming, recoil stabilization, and aim-down sight speed, the Nightsting weapon blueprint features a green camo with a giant scorpion symbolic of Valeria and her Las Almas Cartel. The Nightsting weapon blueprint consists of the following attachments:

Featured Attachments:

Muzzle: TZL-90 V3

TZL-90 V3 Barrel: 18" Precision-6 Barrel

18" Precision-6 Barrel Laser: Canted Vibro-Dot 7

Canted Vibro-Dot 7 Underbarrel: Demo IMP-44

Demo IMP-44 Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

Muzzle: The TZL-90 V3 is a flash hider that provides added recoil stabilization and steadiness along with muzzle flash concealment.

Barrel: The 18" Precision-6 Barrel is the largest available for the TAQ-V and is responsible for better accuracy at range and enhanced bullet velocity, damage range, and hip-fire accuracy.

Laser: The Canted Vibro-Dot 7 is a powerful green laser that provides superior aiming stability, aiming speed, and sprint-to-fire speed. However, players will only be allowed canted laser aiming, and the laser will always be visible to enemies.

Underbarrel: The Demo IMP-44 is an angled grip under-barrel attachment designed for precision shots and superior recoil control, improving the aiming idle stability, hip fire accuracy, and recoil stabilization.

Rear grip: The Demo Cleanshot Grip is a reliable and minimalist grip from the Demo Weapon Systems designed for faster sprint-to-fire speed and aim-down sight speed.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 are available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).

