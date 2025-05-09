How to unlock Sunshine Squirrel Girl skin in Marvel Rivals

The Sunshine Squirrel Girl skin is now available for purchase in Marvel Rivals. Released as part of the Krakoa Resort collection, this cosmetic puts the character in a green costume adorned with purple flowers and a cool cap. The costume is included in a bundle that features nine other items, including an outfit for Rocket Raccoon.

Ad

This article guides you on how to get the Sunshine Squirrel Girl skin in Marvel Rivals.

How to get the Sunshine Squirrel Girl skin in Marvel Rivals

You can get the newly released Squirrel Girl skin in Marvel Rivals, along with the Sunshine Raccoon costume, by selecting the Featured board from the main menu, which showcases the combo set. These outfits are part of the Krakoa Resort Combo bundle, which costs 3000 Units, equivalent to $30.

Ad

Trending

The Krakoa Resort combo bundle (Image via NetEase Games)

Here’s what you receive upon purchasing the bundle:

Ad

Sunshine Rocket Raccoon skin

Sunshine Squirrel Girl skin

" Easy As Pie " MVP for Rocket Raccoon

" MVP for Rocket Raccoon " Holiday Havoc " Emotes (Rocket Raccoon)

" Emotes (Rocket Raccoon) " Sunshine Raccoon " Nameplate

" Nameplate " Sunshine Raccoon " Spray

" Spray " Flavor Fiesta " MVP Squirrel Girl

" MVP Squirrel Girl " Sandy Disappearance " Emotes Squirrel Girl

" Emotes Squirrel Girl "Sunshine Squirrel" Nameplate

Read more: Is Jubilee from X-Men coming to Marvel Rivals? Here's what you should know

To buy the costume, make sure to have sufficient Units, which you can purchase from the in-game stores. For those unaware, you need Lattice, a premium in-game currency, to exchange for Units. The value of one Lattice is equivalent to one Unit.

Ad

This time, the Sunshine Squirrel Girl costume is not available for individual purchase. Instead, you must buy the entire bundle, which also includes the Sunshine skin for Rocket Raccoon.

Check out: Marvel's iconic supervillain has reportedly been found in Marvel Rivals game files

As of now, only Rocket Raccoon and Squirrel Girl have received their summer skins, but it is expected that NetEase Games will introduce similar costumes for other heroes in the coming days.

Ad

However, the Sunshine Squirrel Girl skin will only be available for a limited period, making this a one-time opportunity to dress your favorite superhero in this exclusive outfit.

Check out the links below for more Marvel Rivals guides and news:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranoy Dey Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 200,000+ reads in just three months at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.



Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.



Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.



Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.