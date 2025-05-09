How to unlock Sunshine Squirrel Girl skin in Marvel Rivals

The Sunshine Squirrel Girl skin is now available for purchase in Marvel Rivals. Released as part of the Krakoa Resort collection, this cosmetic puts the character in a green costume adorned with purple flowers and a cool cap. The costume is included in a bundle that features nine other items, including an outfit for Rocket Raccoon.
This article guides you on how to get the Sunshine Squirrel Girl skin in Marvel Rivals.
How to get the Sunshine Squirrel Girl skin in Marvel Rivals
You can get the newly released Squirrel Girl skin in Marvel Rivals, along with the Sunshine Raccoon costume, by selecting the Featured board from the main menu, which showcases the combo set. These outfits are part of the Krakoa Resort Combo bundle, which costs 3000 Units, equivalent to $30.
Here’s what you receive upon purchasing the bundle:
- Sunshine Rocket Raccoon skin
- Sunshine Squirrel Girl skin
- "Easy As Pie" MVP for Rocket Raccoon
- "Holiday Havoc" Emotes (Rocket Raccoon)
- "Sunshine Raccoon" Nameplate
- "Sunshine Raccoon" Spray
- "Flavor Fiesta" MVP Squirrel Girl
- "Sandy Disappearance" Emotes Squirrel Girl
- "Sunshine Squirrel" Nameplate
To buy the costume, make sure to have sufficient Units, which you can purchase from the in-game stores. For those unaware, you need Lattice, a premium in-game currency, to exchange for Units. The value of one Lattice is equivalent to one Unit.
This time, the Sunshine Squirrel Girl costume is not available for individual purchase. Instead, you must buy the entire bundle, which also includes the Sunshine skin for Rocket Raccoon.
As of now, only Rocket Raccoon and Squirrel Girl have received their summer skins, but it is expected that NetEase Games will introduce similar costumes for other heroes in the coming days.
However, the Sunshine Squirrel Girl skin will only be available for a limited period, making this a one-time opportunity to dress your favorite superhero in this exclusive outfit.
