The Punisher: Dangan Ronin skin in Marvel Rivals is the latest outfit for Frank Castle, introduced in the in-game shop that you can purchase. Based on illustrator Peach Momoko's design, this particular skin sees Frank donning Samurai armor than his default tactical vest and gear. The outfit is currently available in the shop, and you can unlock it using Units.

This article will cover how to unlock the Punisher: Dangan Ronin skin in Marvel Rivals.

How to get the Punisher: Dangan Ronin skin in Marvel Rivals

The Punisher: Dangan Ronin (Image via NetEase Games)

The new Punisher skin can be a worthy addition to all of those Frank Castle mains out there, as you can dish out execution to the guilty by donning samurai gear.

Here is how you unlock the Punisher: Dangan Ronin skin in Marvel Rivals:

Head to the Store section after launching Marvel Rivals. You will find the skin here.

Click the Purchase button and pay the required amount of Units/Lattice to complete the transaction.

The items will be added to your inventory.

You can use any Units that you might have saved up to purchase the outfit, or you can purchase and convert Lattices to get it. Keep in mind that the Battle Pass offers quite a good amount of in-game currencies if you purchase it, so you can wait till you finish it and use those to unlock the skin.

Price

The skin costs 2000 Units if you purchase it standalone, and 2200 if you purchase the bundle. The bundle includes Emotes, MVP animations, Spray, and more cosmetic items that you can use.

Bundle information

The Punisher: Dangan Ronin bundle includes the following items that you will be able to access:

I am the Tenbatsu MVP animation

Setsunai Emote

Dangan Ronin nameplate

Dangan Ronin skin

Dangan Ronin spray

Keep in mind that the bundle will cost a bit more compared to only purchasing the outfit. The skin is officially available in the store as of May 16, 2:00 UTC. Frank's armor changes to that of a Samurai, and his gun designs becomes extremely similar to that of a Japanese Teppo, mainly used during the Sengoku period.

