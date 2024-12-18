All Marvel Rivals The Punisher skins: Tier list and prices

Marvel Rivals The Punisher skins are a great way to customize the vigilante in the Marvel-themed shooter. Character skins are great cosmetics that can help provide a unique spin on a character's clothing. As of December 15, 2024, three skins are available for The Punisher. However, the developers could add more skins with each upcoming season.

This article ranks all the Marvel Rivals The Punisher skins with reference to their appearance and costs.

Note: This ranking is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking all the Marvel Rivals The Punisher skins from good to great

This tier list featuring the Marvel Rivals The Punisher skins is divided into three parts:

S tier A tier B tier

Here is the tier list for the Marvel Rivals The Punisher skins:

Tier Skins S-tier Thunderbolts A-tier Punisher 2099, Default Outfit B-tier Camo

1) Thunderbolts (S-tier)

The Punisher's Thunderbolts skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Thunderbolts skin pays homage to the new interpretation of the character that was introduced in the first issue of the 2012 run of Thunderbolts. The skin depicts Punisher in a high-tech tactical costume, covered in red and black themes.

The series follows Thunderbolt Ross (Red Hulk) as he assembles a team of ragtag anti-heroes, including Frank Castle, who reciprocates with Ross' philosophy, as expressed by the quote seen in the skin's description:

"Because you understand. You know...better than anyone...that the infection cannot be cured. It has to be cut out. By those who can."

You can buy said skin by filling up the season battle pass. It is one of the best Marvel Rivals The Punisher skins for players wanting a more sleek design with a unique spin on the palettes of the vigilante's signature themes. It deserves the top spot for being a great skin you can get for free.

2) Punisher 2099 (A-tier)

The Punisher's 2099 skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The 2099 variant of Punisher is inspired by his run started in 1993. Thus, he appeared in the first issue of Punisher 2099. The skin shows Punisher in a blend of grey and black, mixed with red and green highlights. The futuristic suit reflects the technological advancement of the world.

In the issue, Jake Gallows witnessed the brutal murders of his family. Enraged by the desecration of law and order in the world, Gallows takes matters into his own hands. Inspired by the philosophy of Frank Castle, Gallows dons the mantle of The Punisher, introduced with a dialogue that can be seen in the game:

"They call me The Punisher. And I take issue with people who go around murdering other people around. I'll give you one more chance to surrender. Please don't take it."

You can buy the Punisher 2099 skin for 1,400 units. The skin is also part of The Punisher - Punisher 2099 bundle. It includes the skin, Love and War emote, and a Punisher 2099 nameplate and spray. The bundle is available for a discounted 1,600 credits currently. It is one of the best Marvel Rivals The Punisher skins that provides a futuristic take on the militaristic anti-hero.

3) The Punisher (A-tier)

The Punisher's default skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Punisher is the default costume of the character in the game, meaning you'll get it for free when you start the game. The suit depicts Frank Castle in a dark black attire with a big white logo at its center, complete with the white face paint.

It is one of the best Punisher skins that brings the original theme of the vigilante to life.

4) Camo (B-tier)

The Punisher's Camo skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Camo skin did not have any references to draw from. However, it didn't stop the developers from putting any less effort in creating it. The skin displays Frank Castle in a light-brown attire, complete with military camo pants and a padded vest.

This skin is an homage to Castle's efforts as a war veteran, as expressed by the skin's in-game bio-quote:

"Even a century on, even with a world transformed, slipping into camo brings a flood of military memories back...in sharp relief..."

You can purchase this skin for 600 units. It is a great choice for players wanting The Punisher skins that reference Castle's initial years in the army service.

