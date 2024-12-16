All Marvel Rivals Luna Snow skins: Tier list and prices

Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals is one of the most popular picks in the Strategist class. Her ability kit and passive movement speed boost make it easier for players to move around the map while setting up the match for a win. This hero is quite easy to master as her powers are straightforward but majorly depend on the player's raw aiming and tracking ability for landing hits.

Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals has a total of four skins in the game including the base variant. The basic cosmetic is unlocked for all players as this support character is available in the game by default. All her skins bring unique makeovers including the usage of different elements and colors. Fans can choose to purchase these items from the in-game store to expand their collection.

This article will highlight all skins available for Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals in a tier list.

Editor’s note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 12, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

All Marvel Rivals Luna Snow skins ranked from worst to best

4) Minty Beats (B-Tier)

Minty Beats skin (Image via NetEase Games)

This skin is just a recolor of the default Luna Snow skin in Marvel rivals and honestly, falls short in comparison. Changing the color palette from Blue to Green, this outfit will cost you around 600 Units, with no extra benefits like an MVP animation or emotes. If you’re considering buying it, it might be wiser to save your Units and go for the other one instead.

Items you can obtain with this bundle:

Minty Beats skin

The in-game description for the skin:

" Got a wild invite from Douglas Ramsey today to perform on Krakoa, but he said to dress like Mint Chocolate Chip ice cream since it's the giant living island's favorite flavor! At first, I thought the tree wanted to eat me, but every single branch was grooving to the beat!"

3) Default (A-Tier)

Default skin (Image via NetEase Games)

This is the default skin for Seol Hee, features a stylish coat, and rolls out to battle. Given it's the default outfit, it is free and honestly looks better than the paid Minty Beats variant. The color palette for this Luna Snow skin in Marvel Rivals perfectly fits Seol Hee's ice powers, with a blue and white touch.

2) Shining Star (A -Tier)

Shining Star skin (Image via NetEase Games)

The Shining Star outfit is a premium skin available for Luna Snow in Season 0 of the game, showcasing Seol Hee in an elegant dress with an alternate hairstyle. This skin will cost you a hefty 1400 Units, but it is a great addition to your inventory, especially if you main Luna Snow.

Additionally, you can purchase the bundle, which includes an exclusive MVP animation, emote, spray, and name card for 1600 Units.

Items you can obtain with this bundle:

Shining Star outfit

Little Oopsie Emote

Comeback Time MVP animation

Shining Star Spray

Shining Star Nameplate

Here is the in-game description of the skin:

"Tonight marks the anniversary of Seol Hee's debut as Luna Snow. Gazing at the sea of fans who've been with her every step of the way, she takes a deep breath and declares, 'Let's bloom in the moonlight!"

1) Mirae 2099 (S-tier)

Mirae 2099 skin for Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Mirae 2099 skin for Luna Snow is one of the latest skins in Marvel Rivals. This is one of the costlier cosmetics as the makeover alone costs 2000 Units and the bundle costs 2200 Units. It is a vibrant skin with a futuristic flair that showcases a different two-color approach to the Strategist hero.

Items included in the bundle:

Mirae 2099 skin

Timeless Hits MVP animation screen

Cyber Tunes Emote

Mirae 2099 Nameplate

Mirae 2099 Spray

The in-game description for this skin reads:

"Peni told me that Seoul 2099 has seen as astounding transformation! The high-tech, futuristic cityscape is beyond words, but amidst it all, the love for music stands strong! I guess my music still lives on out there, so they asked to grace the Stark Arena stage. What a blast from the past, or future!"

