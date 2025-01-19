With the arrival of Starfall Season to the game on January 18, 2025, players are interested in knowing how to unlock Thermal Scopes in Delta Force. In Marshall and General merit grades, Smoke grenades of Assault and Support class dictate pushes and orchestrate attacks heavily. The new gun attachments introduced with the latest season are targeted to counter the Smoke-meta that currently dominates Delta Force's Warfare game mode.
In this article, we shall examine the newest Thermal Scopes in Delta Force and discover how gamers can unlock them for use in matches.
Thermal Scopes in Delta Force: How to unlock
The newest gun attachments, Thermal Scopes in Delta Force, can be unlocked via a Seasonal event. Players must complete a list of challenges featured in the event to access these scopes. The exact steps to do so are given below:
- Open Delta Force and head to the Main Menu on either game mode.
- Head over to the Events tab from the tab on the bottom left corner or by pressing F6 on the keyboard.
- Select the Season Event tab in the top bar
- Head to the Attachment Permit event
- Upon opening this event, you will come across a list of four challenges that refresh daily. All four challenges award 10 Attachment Unlock Points.
- You can gain 40 points daily, even though unlocking one Thermal Scope only requires 30.
- It will take three daily refreshes to unlock all three newest Thermal Scopes in Delta Force.
Thermal Scopes in Delta Force: Magnification and bonus effects
The three new Thermal Scopes added in Delta Force Season Starfall have the following magnifications:
- Advanced Thermal Fusion Holographic Sight - 1x Magnification
- White Phosphor Thermal Scope - 2x/4x Magnification
- Advanced Thermal Vision Sniper Scope - 8x Magnification
The Advanced Thermal Fusion Holographic Sight offers a clear field of vision with clean thermal sight at the cost of slight weapon handling and stability. On the other hand, the White Phosphor Thermal Scope offers 2x and 4x magnification and clean thermal vision at the cost of significant weapon handling and slight stability.
Lastly, the Advanced Thermal Vision Sniper Scope offers the highest amount of magnification at 8x and a clean thermal field of vision, but at the massive cost of weapon handling, stability, and scope glint on ADS. This glint will give away your position to far-away opponents that you aim at.
