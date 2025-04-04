How to unlock Thor Lord of Asgard skin in Marvel Rivals

The Thor Lord of Asgard skin, released with the reveal of Marvel Rivals Season 2: Hellfire Gala, is now available for purchase. The epic rarity cosmetic features the mighty Avenger as the King of Asgard. It takes inspiration from Marvel Comics' Thor (1998) #60, where it first appeared.

This article explains how to get the Thor Lord of Asgard skin in the game.

How to obtain the Thor Lord of Asgard skin in Marvel Rivals

The Thor Lord of Asgard skin is an Epic rarity costume in Marvel Rivals Season 1.5. It presents Thor as the new ruler of Asgard, donning armor similar to that of the Allfather, Odin. The primary highlight of this cosmetic is the helmet, which covers the character's face but makes his eyes glow.

Bundle

The Thor Lord of Asgard emote (Image via NetEase Games)

The skin is a part of the Thor Lord of Asgard bundle, which contains the following:

Lord of Asgard Thor Epic costume

Thor Lord of Asgard emote

Thor Lord of Asgard nameplate

Thor Lord of Asgard spray

Price

You can obtain the Thor Lord of Asgard skin by buying the bundle for 1600 Units. Units can be earned by completing weekly challenges and achievements in the game. If you want to skip the hard work, you can purchase them from the item store.

If you are short on in-game currency, you can purchase the Epic costume alone for 1400 Units.

How to unlock the Thor Lord of Asgard skin in Marvel Rivals

The Thor Lord of Asgard skin in practice range (Image via NetEase Games)

To unlock the Thor Lord of Asgard skin, load the game and head to the Store menu. Check the top list in the Featured section. Select the Thor Lord of Asgard bundle. Click on the 1600 Units option and hit Confirm to complete your purchase.

Now, head back to the main menu. Open the Heroes tab and browse the Thor Hero menu. Select Thor Lord of Asgard costume from the cosmetics tab.

